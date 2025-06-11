Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Sungrow Hydrogen & Wison Engineering Unveil Next-Generation "Plant-as-a-Product" Turnkey Solution at SNEC, Redefining Industrial-Scale Green Hydrogen Production

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SNEC 2025, Sungrow Hydrogen and Wison Engineering made waves in the green energy sector by jointly launching MegaFlex "Plant-as-a-Product" - a turnkey solution that reshapes green hydrogen production. Featuring MW-to-GW scalability and fully outdoor modular design, this system overcomes traditional indoor plant limitations while enabling faster deployment and lower costs, setting new standards for the hydrogen economy worldwide.

Live image from the launch event

Pioneering Hydrogen Plant Deployment

The next-generation solution redefines green hydrogen production through its large-scale, globally adaptable design. Combining standardized modular architecture with intelligent engineering, this innovative system embodies the "Plant-as-a-Product" philosophy - transforming conventional project-based construction into a replicable industrial model.

The complete turnkey package integrates core electrolysis equipment with plant-wide utilities and auxiliary systems: power supply, cooling systems, water treatment, and intelligent controls. By significantly reducing delivery timelines, lowering construction costs, and enhancing operational reliability, the solution establishes new benchmarks for efficient, economical, and dependable green hydrogen production worldwide.

It enables:

  • Safe and reliable hydrogen production with flexible water electrolysis technology
  • Quick setup and easy expansion (faster deployment through modular delivery and standardized design for accelerated ROI, with seamless scalability from MW-to-GW level)
  • Significant reduction in on-site risks and acceleration of delivery via plug-and-play modular solutions

Technical Breakthroughs Enabling Outdoor Reliability

At the solution's core lies Sungrow Hydrogen's advanced water electrolysis technology, which delivers reliable outdoor operation through its weatherproof design. It features corrosion-resistant equipment with robust protection against extreme temperatures, water ingress, dust, corrosion, lightning, and sunlight-enabling performance in challenging environments.

"Where traditional solutions hit walls, we've built bridges," said Robin Sun, General Manager of Sungrow Hydrogen Product Center. "Through product upgrades, we have achieved a fully outdoor water electrolysis hydrogen production solution, which delivers 15.5% smaller footprint than conventional systems and 11.5% lower total costs (based on 100MW reference cases), while incorporating maintenance-optimized design for enhanced serviceability and operational reliability." The solution will soon be implemented in ACME's green ammonia project in Oman for real-world validation.

The groundbreaking productization approach behind MegaFlex sets a new industry benchmark. It isn't just an upgrade-it's a paradigm shift, turning hydrogen plants from complex projects into streamlined, deployable systems. This delivers not only technical excellence but also a scalable blueprint for large-scale decarbonization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708638/011.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-hydrogen--wison-engineering-unveil-next-generation-plant-as-a-product-turnkey-solution-at-snec-redefining-industrial-scale-green-hydrogen-production-302479151.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
