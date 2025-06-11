New Hope Network: NBJ Summit 2025 Brings Industry Visionaries Together to Shape Nutrition's Future

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The nutrition and dietary supplements industry's premier gathering, NBJ Summit 2025, will convene top executives and thought leaders at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. from July 28-31, 2025. With the central theme of "Nutrition Industry Transformation," this year's summit addresses the seismic shifts reshaping the nearly $70 billion dollar industry landscape. This year's event comes at a critical time, promising to mobilize leaders around topics presenting challenges and opportunities for consumers and the industry.

The NBJ Summit, hosted by New Hope Network, offers an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders to engage in four days of intensive education, strategic networking and forward-thinking discussions about the future of nutrition and dietary supplements. The State of the Industry presentation featuring Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) industry data will set the stage for the week.

"In an era of exponential change, this year's agenda directly confronts the forces reshaping our industry and provides executives with actionable strategies to thrive amid disruption," says Jessica Rubino, VP of Content and Summits, who serves as NBJ Summit Co Chair, along with Bill Giebler, Nutrition Business Journal Content & Insights Director, and Tom Aarts, NBJ Summit Founder "We're bringing together the most innovative leaders to navigate this new landscape where healthcare and supplement industry convergence, digital transformation, regulatory shifts and personalized nutrition are fundamentally reshaping our industry."

The 2025 agenda addresses four critical transformation areas:

A disruptive perspective on healthcare economics will be delivered by Calley Means, Co-Founder of Truemed, featuring compelling data demonstrating nutrition's critical role in addressing systemic health challenges. Complementing this vision, Dr. Lise Alschuler will reveal clinical pathways reshaping patient care, while James LaValle demonstrates how scientific insights create market advantages for forward-thinking companies. Dr. William Davis rounds out this powerful segment by sharing an influential vision for the nutrition-centered health transformation changing consumer expectations.

Business transformation renders yesterday's business models obsolete, and the Summit brings together leading experts in technology and innovation. AI specialists Mitch Mitchum, HIVE Interactive; Afif Ghannoum, CPG Radar; and Akash Shah, IngredientAI will reveal strategic applications of artificial intelligence that are driving growth across the nutrition value chain. Plus, innovation catalyst Diana Kander delivers a highly anticipated keynote on curiosity-driven innovation, offering attendees a rare opportunity to learn from one of today's most sought-after business advisors whose insights have transformed companies across multiple industries.

The regulatory landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, creating both challenges and opportunities for nutrition businesses. Industry advocates Douglas "Duffy" MacKay, ND; Miriam Guggenheim of Covington & Burling LLP; and Steve Mister, Esq., President & CEO of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, will provide essential insights on compliance challenges and policy shifts reshaping the competitive landscape. MacKay and Mister's collective expertise offers attendees a comprehensive understanding of how to navigate complex regulatory environments while maintaining competitive advantage.

As the future of nutrition and retail are increasingly individualized, the Summit aims to showcase the pioneers leading this revolution. Biohacking phenomenon Ben Greenfield will share cutting-edge optimization techniques that are redefining consumer expectations around personalized nutrition. Renowned longevity researcher Brian Kennedy will reveal breakthroughs in cognitive enhancement, creating entirely new market categories. Retail experts from Amazon, TikTok and more will also share invaluable insights on emerging trends shaping the future of supplement retail in a personalized and omnichannel world, offering attendees practical strategies for adapting to rapidly evolving consumer behaviors and expectations.

The Summit culminates in an Executive Wellness Experience featuring a meticulously crafted Wellness Lunch, intimate networking with industry leaders and hands-on experiences with emerging biohacking modalities, nourishing wellness treatments and functional libations.

The NBJ Summit welcomes top nutrition industry CEOs and executives to this exclusive in-person event. For registration information and the complete agenda, visit www.nbjsummit.com .

NBJ Summit offers virtual registration to all who are interested. Virtual participants will have access to all education sessions, networking opportunities and will be able to connect with both in-person and virtual attendees on the virtual event platform. For more information, please visit www.nbjsummit.com/en/Register.html

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity, and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nbj-summit-2025-brings-industry-visionaries-together-to-shape-nutritio-1037940