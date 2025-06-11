Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports May 2025 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for May 2025.

Funded Customers at the end of May were 25.9 million (up about 5 thousand from April 2025, up 1.8 million year-over-year). In May, Funded Customers grew by approximately 5 thousand after the impact of required escheatment of approximately 100 thousand low-balance accounts.





Total Platform Assets at the end of May were $255 billion (up 10% from April 2025, up 89% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $3.5 billion in May, or a 18% annualized growth rate relative to April 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $59.1 billion, or an annual growth rate of 44% relative to May 2024 Total Platform Assets.





Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $180.5 billion (up 14% from April 2025, up 108% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 179.8 million (up 7% from April 2025, up 36% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.7 billion (up 36% from April 2025, up 65% year-over-year).





Margin balances at the end of May were $9.0 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 100% year-over-year).





Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of May were $30.8 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 52% year-over-year).





Total Securities Lending Revenue in May was $33 million (up 32% from April 2025, up 43% year-over-year).





May 2025 results do not include the benefit of the Bitstamp acquisition which closed on June 2, 2025, including its approximately 500 thousand funded customers.





May

2025 April

2025 M/M

Change May

2024 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 25.9 25.9 - 24.1 +7% Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets $255.3 $232.3 +10% $135.0 +89% Net Deposits1 $3.5 $6.8 NM $3.6 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 21 21 - 22 (5%) Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $180.5 $157.8 +14% $86.8 +108% Options Contracts (M) 179.8 167.5 +7% 131.9 +36% Crypto ($B) $11.7 $8.6 +36% $7.1 +65% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 2.3 2.3 - 2.0 +15% Options 1.2 1.2 - 0.8 +50% Crypto 0.5 0.5 - 0.3 +67% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $9.0 $8.4 +7% $4.5 +100% Total Cash Sweep $30.8 $28.9 +7% $20.3 +52% Gold Cash Sweep $28.8 $26.9 +7% $19.6 +47% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $2.0 $2.0 - $0.7 186% Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $33 $25 +32% $23 +43%

Note: Does not reflect the acquisition of Bitstamp, which closed on June 2, 2025.

1. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

