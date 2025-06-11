Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 904121 | ISIN: MXP495211262 | Ticker-Symbol: 4GM
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 09:05
2,320 Euro
+1,75 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO BIMBO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO BIMBO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2402,48018:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 17:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bimbo Bakeries: Grupo Bimbo Announces That 97% of the Electricity it Uses Globally Comes From Renewable Sources

  • The bakery company presented its 2024 Annual Report: "Actions that Transform", highlighting progress on its 2030 and 2050 commitments
  • It has more than 4,200 electric delivery vehicles-the largest fleet in Mexico and Latin America.
  • 94% of Grupo Bimbo's packaging is now recyclable.

HORSHAM, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Environment Day, Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, presented its 2024 Annual Report: "Actions that Transform", which outlines business progress and advances toward its 2030 and 2050 Sustainability Strategy goals.

As part of its Nourishing a Better World sustainability strategy, Grupo Bimbo has established a comprehensive plan to protect and preserve the earth through its Baked For Nature priority. This plan is structured around three key pillars: net zero carbon emissions, zero waste and regenerative agriculture.

Through its net zero carbon emissions pillar, the Company implements a comprehensive strategy covering all three scopes of emissions, focusing on the use of renewable energy, reducing fossil fuel consumption, and collaborating with its value chain to reduce indirect emissions. Today, 97% of the electricity Grupo Bimbo uses globally comes from renewable sources. Additionally, in 28 of the 35 countries where it operates, it has achieved 100% renewable electricity supply.

Grupo Bimbo also has more than 7,757 vehicles using alternative fuels, over 4,200 of which are electric - solidifying its leadership as the company with the largest electric delivery fleet in Latin America. These actions mark steady progress toward becoming a net zero carbon emissions company by 2050.

Under its Zero Waste pillar, Grupo Bimbo reported that 94% of its packaging is now recyclable and reaffirmed its goal that by 2025, 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable. In the Regenerative Agriculture pillar, the company has reached nearly 300,000 hectares under this practice, aiming for all key ingredients to come from land cultivated with this approach by 2050.

Also, as part of its sustainability strategy, under the Baked For You priority-focused on offering better nutritional profiles, plant-based diets, and purpose-driven sustainable brands-Grupo Bimbo reported that 99% of its daily consumption products are free from artificial colors and flavors.

Under the Baked For Life priority, aimed at strengthening communities and caring for our people, Grupo Bimbo highlighted the completion of 267 community projects in 28 countries through its Good Neighbor program, benefiting more than 530,000 people.

Alejandra Vázquez, VP Global Sustainability at Grupo Bimbo, stated: "2024 was a year of great progress and significant efforts to continue generating a positive impact on the planet, in the lives of our associates and in the communities we touch. We are very proud of these achievements within our Sustainability Strategy, as we continue to take firm steps toward our purpose of Nourishing a Better World."

To learn more about Grupo Bimbo's sustainability report, visit: Annual Report 2024

Media Contact:
Buchanan Public Relations, bbu@buchananpr.com


