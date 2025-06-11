Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 17:36
1,019 Euro
-1,64 % -0,017
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0111,01917:51
1,0111,01917:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group reports on results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Leiden, the Netherlands, June 11, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today, all proposals were approved.

Dr. Elaine Sullivan, a seasoned leader in the international pharmaceutical and biotech industry with deep R&D expertise and public non-executive board experience, was appointed to the Pharming Board of Directors, upon binding recommendation of the Board of Directors, for a period of four years (agenda item 3).

Mrs. Jabine van der Meijs and Mr. Leonard Kruimer were reelected as Non-Executive Directors, upon binding recommendation of the Board of Directors, for a period of four years (agenda items 4.a and 4.b respectively).

After six years of dedicated service to the company, Mrs. Deborah Jorn did not stand for re-election. In addition, Mr. Steven Baert, who served on the Board for four years, did not stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board, Richard Peters, Chairman, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Deborah and Steven for their services and many valuable contributions.

Shareholders also approved the proposals to reappoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025 (agenda item 5), to renew the authorizations for the Board of Directors to issue shares (agenda item 6) and to repurchase shares (agenda item 7).

A recording of the webcast, presentation slides from today's AGM, the voting results and more details regarding agenda items are available on the Company's website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information
This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.