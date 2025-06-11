Multi-Day Experience to Feature Curated Events and Conversations with Leaders Shaping the Future of Entertainment Finance, June 17-19

HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities in the music, sports, media and entertainment sectors, is convening creators, innovators and entrepreneurs at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. HarbourView is unveiling a three-day experience focused on business, culture, and connection from June 17-19.

As an investment firm focused on the best in global culture most recently acquiring music catalogs from legendary producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and Grammy-winning artist T-Pain HarbourView will host a series of curated conversations with major talent including will.i.am, Founder CEO of FYI.AI, and Issa Rae, Co-Founder of ColorCreative, along with intimate gatherings to spotlight its growing and diverse portfolio. Additional speakers include Sixte de Vauplane, Co-Founder CEO of Animaj, and Alison Moore, CEO of Chief, the most powerful network of senior women executives.

"Our three-day presence at Cannes Lions reflects our commitment to meaningful industry engagement," said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. "This setting allows us to showcase our portfolio companies and extensive catalog of IP, discuss our investment approach, and foster important relationships with brands, creatives, and business communities."

"Cannes Lions provides the perfect backdrop to illustrate HarbourView's leadership in redefining investment through cultural relevance and creative impact," said Lucinda Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer of HarbourView Equity Partners. "Our presence here reinforces our core proposition: intelligently bridging capital and creativity to create enduring value across culture and commerce."

HarbourView Exclusive Events Schedule

Date Time Event Details Tuesday, June 17 11:30 AM 1:30 PM Rosé on the Riviera Issa Rae,Co-Founder of ColorCreative, HarbourView Founder CEO Sherrese Clarke, with sounds by social sensation DJ AG 4:30 PM 6:30 PM SHIFTER(S) Series will.i.am, Founder CEO of FYI.AI, and HarbourView Founder CEO Sherrese Clarke. Powered by Winston Baker. 9:30 PM 12:00 AM Las' Set DJ Aktive Live performances by Saint Harison and Lucky Daye. Featuring Grammy award winning artist and musician Adam Blackstone Wednesday, June 18 12:30 PM 2:30 PM Rosé on the Riviera Sixte de Vauplane, Co-Founder CEO of Animaj, and HarbourView Founder CEO Sherrese Clarke, with sounds by social sensation DJ AG 9:00 PM 12:00 AM Las' Set DJ Aktive Live performances by Mahalia, and PJ Morton. Featuring Grammy award winning artist and musician Adam Blackstone Thursday, June 19 11:30 PM 1:30 PM Rosé on the Riviera Alison Moore, CEO of Chief, and HarbourView Founder CEO Sherrese Clarke, with sounds by DJ AG. 9:00 PM 12:00 AM Las' Set DJ Aktive Live performances by a special surprise performer to be announced. Featuring Grammy award winning artist and musician Adam Blackstone

LOCATION: Port De Cannes, Jetée Albert Edouard

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $2.7 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~35,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2024. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund. Title count may include multiple versions of the same song, such as covers, remixes, remasters and/or minor differences in naming conventions.

Contacts:

Media Contacts

HarbourView: The Lede Company harbourview@ledecompany.com