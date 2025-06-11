

Information for all ASTALDI creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not yet been able to receive the SFP securities IT0005422925.



On 17 July 2020, the Court of Rome approved the arrangement with the creditors of Astaldi.



This notice is addressed to all ASTALDI/ASTARIS creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not been able to receive the SFP securities.



It is important to know that no compensation can be paid if the SFP securities have not been transferred to your own securities account.



Please contact us if you wish to sell your ASTALDI credit.

