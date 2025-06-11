Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
Unipart Group LTD: Unipart secures three-year contract with Scania in China

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has secured a three-year contract with Scania for its aftermarket logistics in China, managed from a newly launched site in Kunshan.

The new operation will deliver a comprehensive scope of aftermarket logistics services. This site is poised for significant expansion, with its size and capacity expected to double within the next 12 months.

This strategic site is a key component in Scania's supply chain for China. It enables Scania to consolidate imported and locally-sourced products into one strategically-located facility with significant capacity for expansion. From this central point, Scania can now deliver the full range of aftermarket products to all dealer locations across China, directly supporting their growth strategy.

Unipart already has a strong presence in Scania's supply chain in China, currently providing transportation, inland haulage, storage and pre-manufacturing value-added services.

Darren Leigh, CEO of Unipart, said: "The successful launch of this project is a direct consequence of Unipart and Scania teams working in partnership to deliver a strategically important offer for their supply chain. We look forward to the benefits of this collaboration directly delivering Scania's growth strategy in China."

Carl Williams, Unipart Managing Director for Asia Pacific, commented: "Unipart's selection for this pivotal contract was based on several key factors, including established credibility from years of successful collaboration on other Scania contracts. Furthermore, Unipart's innovative digital solutions, the strong alignment between the company cultures of Unipart and Scania, and shared views on sustainability played significant roles.

"This successful collaboration and the operational launch of the Kunshan parts centre underscores Unipart's proven credibility and capability to deliver complex, high-impact projects for global automotive leaders like Scania. It highlights Unipart's expertise in supply chain efficiency, innovation, and its ability to drive performance improvement on an international scale."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Unipart secures three-year contract with Scania in China - Unipart



For further information, please contact: Alistair Drummond, Head of External Communications E: alistair.drummond@unipart.com

