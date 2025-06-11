Identified for GenAI capabilities in integration to drive business transformation

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research as a Leader in the Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year.

As modern organizations face increasing pressure to integrate AI into their day-to-day operations, they require solutions that bridge the gap between core infrastructure technology and business models and outcomes. In light of this, Aragon recognizes the continued consolidation of traditional integration markets, and the fast-growing AI capabilities in this year's Intelligent tPaaS report. They see a world where providers like SnapLogic can empower customers to fundamentally reimagine and transform their business, with a focus on the impact of AI on new and existing business models.

"SnapLogic's inclusion in the Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service highlights its unified AI integration platform and its early adoption of generative AI," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "As AI converges with integration and business design, SnapLogic's capabilities aim to support organizations in their intelligent transformation efforts."

The SnapLogic Platform enables enterprises to seamlessly create, integrate, and orchestrate data products, applications, APIs, and AI agents across their organization. SnapGPT, the world's first generative integration solution, uses AI and large language models to enable faster integration and automation, while AgentCreator eliminates the complexity of enterprise AI adoption by empowering users to build agents that scale affordably, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, and achieve value quickly with AI.

"As the technology world evolves, it's critical that industry analysts recognize that change, and evolve with it. That's why we're honored to be named in Aragon Research's Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service for the fourth consecutive year," said Dayle Hall, CMO of SnapLogic. "We've reached a pivotal moment for the enterprise, where shifting from automating a specific workflow or task, should evolve to enabling enterprise-wide digital transformation by integrating, automating, and orchestrating every facet of the business. This placing is a testament to our commitment to delivering user-friendly products that empower both business and IT users with the tools to achieve massive business value in the AI-driven agentic enterprise."

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Download a complimentary copy of The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS), 2025 here.

