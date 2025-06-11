Antea Group USA Wins Global Innovation Challenge Grand Prize for Groundbreaking Climate Risk Assessment Service

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce that its service, Global Climate Risk Assessments, has been awarded the Grand Prize at the Antea Group Global Innovation Challenge 2025. This international competition, which culminated in an exciting final event in Amsterdam on May 23, celebrates and recognizes the most impactful and forward-thinking solutions developed across the global Antea Group network.

The winning team from Antea Group USA, comprised of Natalya Holm, Audrey Beattie, Celine Morris, Laurell Ahn, and Eileen Lo, developed the Global Climate Risk Assessments service to address the urgent need for public and private companies to quantify and disclose the potential financial impacts of climate-related risks on their organizations. This comprehensive service is designed to align with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and emerging global regulations, helping clients navigate both current and future climate states.

"We are incredibly proud of the remarkable achievement of our team in winning the Global Innovation Challenge 2025," said Brian Ricketts, CEO of Antea Group USA. "Their approach to Global Climate Risk Assessments exemplifies the forward-thinking mindset and dedication to addressing critical climate-related challenges for our clients. This service not only helps our clients meet complex regulatory demands but also provides them with actionable insights to build resilience and drive sustainable growth. It truly sets a shining example of innovation, teamwork, and excellence."

The Global Climate Risk Assessments service offers a structured, five-step approach:

Geographic Climate Risk Screening: A global assessment of current-day climate-related physical and transition risks and opportunities. Scenario Analysis: Evaluation of how identified climate-related risks are expected to develop under various future climate scenarios. Financial Risk Modeling: Quantifying potential financial impacts based on client risks and business operation metrics. Risk Mitigation & Strategic Opportunities: Identification of measures and opportunities to abate business impacts. TCFD-aligned Disclosure: Disclosure of methods and results supporting compliance with various regulations leveraging the TCFD framework.

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor," says Natalya Holm. "We hope this service empowers businesses to confidently move forward in their sustainability journeys, providing them with the clear data and strategic insights needed to understand, manage, and disclose their climate-related financial risks effectively."

The victory of Global Climate Risk Assessments underscores Antea Group's dedication to leading the industry with innovative solutions that provide tangible value to clients facing evolving environmental and regulatory landscapes. This achievement reinforces the company's position as a forward-thinking partner in sustainability and environmental consulting.

About Antea Group

Antea® Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

