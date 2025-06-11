BAIBYS Fertility Teams Up With Marquee Equity to Raise Capital for Its Groundbreaking IVF Technology

NEW DELHI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / BAIBYS Fertility, an Israeli medtech startup led by CEO Yaron Silberman, has partnered with Marquee Equity to support its capital raise. The company has developed an AI-powered robotic system that helps IVF clinics select the healthiest sperm cells - improving success rates, reducing the risk of birth defects, and ultimately helping more families grow.

Their technology is fully autonomous and seamlessly integrates into clinic workflows, allowing embryologists to make faster, more accurate decisions without manual intervention. It's a big leap forward for a space that hasn't seen this level of innovation in years.

"Working with Marquee was easy and productive," said Yaron Silberman. "Once the setup was done, we started receiving responses from investors we simply wouldn't have reached on our own. What stood out was how effortless it all felt - the real work began once those investor conversations kicked off."

Nikita Garg, Director at Marquee Equity, added, "BAIBYS is doing something that's not only scientifically impressive, but deeply meaningful. They're bringing AI and robotics into fertility treatment in a way that's practical, scalable, and genuinely impactful. It's been exciting to see the interest they're generating - and we're glad to be helping them connect with the right investors who share that vision."

Investor outreach is currently underway, with conversations progressing across both strategic and venture capital circles.

