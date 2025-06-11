Procure Analytics Acquires Seaforth Analytical Services, Expanding AI-Powered Spend Management Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Procure Analytics (PA) , a leading procurement solutions company based in Atlanta, Georgia, today announced the acquisition of Seaforth Analytical Services , headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. This acquisition formalizes a successful partnership between the two companies that focused on providing advanced spend analytics for PA members through Seaforth's Accelerated Insight platform.

Seaforth's expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence enables organizations to gain deep visibility into their procurement spend, identify opportunities for consolidation, improve overall efficiency, and drive cost savings. Seaforth's spend cube technology rapidly classifies a vast number of suppliers and products across all direct and indirect spend categories and can be customized for a company's categorization schema.

By integrating Seaforth's expertise directly into its operations, PA will further strengthen its comprehensive suite of procurement solutions, which includes GPO programs, tail spend management, and master data management.

"AI is transforming the way organizations understand their spend. By automating categorization, surfacing patterns, and detecting anomalies, this is not just about efficiency - it is about extracting strategic value from every dollar spent." said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics. "This acquisition is a natural progression that builds on our comprehensive suite of procurement offerings, ultimately driving savings for our members."

"Our journey with Procure Analytics has been a resounding success, demonstrating the powerful impact of combining our advanced analytics capabilities with their extensive portfolio of procurement solutions," said Edward McGeachie, Partner at Seaforth. "Becoming part of Procure Analytics is an exciting next step for Seaforth, providing us with a broader platform to deliver our AI-driven insights and contribute to the continued success of PA's members. We are eager to integrate our expertise more deeply and contribute to their innovative approach to procurement."

This acquisition will enable Procure Analytics to offer even more sophisticated and data-driven solutions to its growing member base, solidifying its position as a leader in the procurement services industry.

About Procure Analytics:

Procure Analytics (PA) is the leading data-enabled procurement solutions company with over $2.5B in spend under management. PA offers a comprehensive approach to efficiently manage critical-to-operations spend, employing a leveraged GPO model for strategic suppliers, and Amicus Spend Management, a digital platform and buy desk, for tail spend. Members benefit from PA's purchasing leverage, proprietary spend analytics, category expertise, and white-glove implementation resources to deliver impactful, bottom-line results for their organizations.

About Seaforth Analytical Services:

Seaforth Analytical Services, based in Glasgow, Scotland, specializes in providing advanced spend analytics solutions. Their expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence enables organizations to gain deep visibility into their procurement spend, identify opportunities for consolidation, and improve overall efficiency.

