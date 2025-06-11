Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 17:58 Uhr
Photowall Brings Scandinavian Wall Design to Japan

Swedish decor brand expands into Japanese market, launching localized platform and marketing campaign

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2025, marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing global expansion.

With a strong presence across Europe and North America, Photowall's move into Japan reflects the brand's commitment to making personalized interior design accessible to a wider international audience. The launch includes a comprehensive marketing campaign, local customer support, and tailored logistics to ensure a seamless experience for customers in Japan.

"We're thrilled to bring our products and design philosophy to Japan, a country that shares our appreciation for craftsmanship, aesthetics, and individuality," a company spokesperson said. "Japan's design culture is both rich and globally influential, making it a natural next step for us. We're excited to see how our wall art collections will inspire new creative spaces across the country."

Founded in 2006 in Sweden, Photowall offers a vast library of wall decor - from striking nature scenes and minimalist patterns to exclusive artwork by international designers. Customers can also upload their own images to create one-of-a-kind wallpaper or prints, making every product deeply personal. All items are made to order in Stockholm using eco-friendly materials and water-based inks, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Japanese customers will benefit from a fully localized shopping experience, which features local currency, language, customer service, and optimized shipping. The site will also feature local design inspiration and partnerships with Japanese influencers, artists, and interior design experts.

Photowall's products are particularly well-suited to Japan's evolving interior design trends, which increasingly embrace customization, biophilic design, and sustainable materials. Whether decorating a small apartment in Tokyo or a traditional home in Kyoto, Japanese homeowners and businesses can now transform their walls with designs that reflect their personality and values.

The Japanese launch builds on Photowall's strong global momentum, as the company now serves customers in over 25 international markets. With a growing reputation for quality, fast production, and highly customizable design options, Photowall continues to gain loyal customers around the world - particularly in the United States, where its dedicated storefront at www.photowall.com/ushas seen strong demand across both residential and commercial segments.

For more information, visit:

  • Japan: https://www.photowall.jp
    (https://www.photowall.jp/)
  • Germany: https://www.photowall.de/ (https://www.photowall.de/)
    (https://www.photowall.com/)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/244af26e-35b8-4463-9394-b9eb6798a05c



Media Contact: BJÖRN WAHLMAN Head of Digital Marketing, Photowall Email: press@photowall.com

