Lambs & Ivy Unveils New Website for Seamless Nursery Shopping

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Lambs & Ivy, a trusted leader in nursery décor and baby bedding for over 45 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.lambsivy.com . With a fresh, modern design and innovative features, the revamped website offers an enhanced, streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of parents, families, and gift-givers.

Lambs&Ivy Jungle Safari Baby Bedding

"Lambs & Ivy's newly redesigned website features 'Shop the Room' functionality, allowing parents to easily browse and purchase curated nursery collections like the popular 'Jungle Safari' theme

The updated website introduces a beautiful, user-centric interface with intuitive navigation and state-of-the-art e-commerce capabilities to make shopping for baby products, nursery décor, and gifts easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

One of the standout features of the redesign is the Shop the Room functionality, which allows customers to visualize and shop entire nursery collections with ease. Whether you're a first-time parent designing your dream nursery or a dedicated Lambs & Ivy customer expanding your child's collection, the new platform simplifies decision-making and inspires creativity at every step.

"We are thrilled to unveil our redesigned website. It reflects the evolving needs of our customers and our commitment to creating a seamless, delightful shopping experience," said Michael Laiken, Lambs & Ivy's chief operating officer. "The enhanced functionality, including the Shop the Room feature, makes it easier than ever to explore our curated collections and create a nursery that's truly a reflection of your style and personality."

Key features of the redesigned website include:

Enhanced User Experience: The new website is faster, more responsive, and designed with mobile-first principles to meet the needs of today's on-the-go parents.

Effortless Navigation: Smart filters and organized categories make finding exactly what you want a breeze, even for last-minute shoppers.

Shop the Room Feature: This game-changing addition allows users to shop entire nursery looks directly, making it simple to recreate the curated designs Lambs & Ivy is known for.

Inspiration for Parents: Rich visuals, expanded product descriptions, and design inspiration make it easy for parents to bring their dream nursery to life.

Lambs & Ivy's redesigned website is designed to inspire and support parents during one of life's most exciting journeys. Visit the newly redesigned website at www.lambsivy.com to explore the upgrades, shop the latest collections, and experience how these exciting changes bring warmth and ease to your nursery planning.

Get to Know Lambs & Ivy

Founded in 1979, Lambs & Ivy is a pioneer in nursery décor and baby bedding, blending timeless designs with modern sensibilities. This women-founded and California-based brand is committed to helping families create beautiful and nurturing spaces for their little ones. With a focus on quality, safety, and style, Lambs & Ivy offers products that families have loved for over four decades. For product information and media inquiries, please contact Lilian at customerservice@lambsivy.com or call 310-322-3800.

