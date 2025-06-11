Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lambs & Ivy Unveils New Website for Seamless Nursery Shopping

The new site offers a streamlined shopping experience for parents, gift-givers, and anyone shopping for a little one.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Lambs & Ivy, a trusted leader in nursery décor and baby bedding for over 45 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.lambsivy.com. With a fresh, modern design and innovative features, the revamped website offers an enhanced, streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of parents, families, and gift-givers.

Lambs&Ivy Jungle Safari Baby Bedding

Lambs&Ivy Jungle Safari Baby Bedding
"Lambs & Ivy's newly redesigned website features 'Shop the Room' functionality, allowing parents to easily browse and purchase curated nursery collections like the popular 'Jungle Safari' theme

The updated website introduces a beautiful, user-centric interface with intuitive navigation and state-of-the-art e-commerce capabilities to make shopping for baby products, nursery décor, and gifts easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

One of the standout features of the redesign is the Shop the Room functionality, which allows customers to visualize and shop entire nursery collections with ease. Whether you're a first-time parent designing your dream nursery or a dedicated Lambs & Ivy customer expanding your child's collection, the new platform simplifies decision-making and inspires creativity at every step.

"We are thrilled to unveil our redesigned website. It reflects the evolving needs of our customers and our commitment to creating a seamless, delightful shopping experience," said Michael Laiken, Lambs & Ivy's chief operating officer. "The enhanced functionality, including the Shop the Room feature, makes it easier than ever to explore our curated collections and create a nursery that's truly a reflection of your style and personality."

Key features of the redesigned website include:

  • Enhanced User Experience: The new website is faster, more responsive, and designed with mobile-first principles to meet the needs of today's on-the-go parents.

  • Effortless Navigation: Smart filters and organized categories make finding exactly what you want a breeze, even for last-minute shoppers.

  • Shop the Room Feature: This game-changing addition allows users to shop entire nursery looks directly, making it simple to recreate the curated designs Lambs & Ivy is known for.

  • Inspiration for Parents: Rich visuals, expanded product descriptions, and design inspiration make it easy for parents to bring their dream nursery to life.

Lambs & Ivy's redesigned website is designed to inspire and support parents during one of life's most exciting journeys. Visit the newly redesigned website at www.lambsivy.com to explore the upgrades, shop the latest collections, and experience how these exciting changes bring warmth and ease to your nursery planning.

Get to Know Lambs & Ivy

Founded in 1979, Lambs & Ivy is a pioneer in nursery décor and baby bedding, blending timeless designs with modern sensibilities. This women-founded and California-based brand is committed to helping families create beautiful and nurturing spaces for their little ones. With a focus on quality, safety, and style, Lambs & Ivy offers products that families have loved for over four decades. For product information and media inquiries, please contact Lilian at customerservice@lambsivy.com or call 310-322-3800.

Contact Information

Lambs & Ivy Lambs & Ivy
President
customerservice@lambsivy.com
(800) 345-2627

.

SOURCE: Lambs & Ivy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lambs-and-ivy-unveils-new-website-for-seamless-nursery-shopping-1036067

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.