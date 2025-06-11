Anzeige
11.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
Meetopolis and ARCpoint Labs of Oklahoma City Form Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Mental Health Support Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Meetopolis, a pioneering peer-support mental health app, has joined forces with ARCpoint Labs of Oklahoma City, a trusted name in clinical and diagnostic testing, to launch a strategic partnership focused on enhancing access to integrated mental and physical health resources.

Meetopolis Peer Support APP

Meetopolis Peer Support APP

This collaboration unites Meetopolis' user-friendly digital platform - which offers peer-to-peer support and mental wellness tools - with ARCpoint Labs' comprehensive lab services, including drug screening, wellness panels, and health diagnostics. Together, the two organizations aim to bridge the gap between emotional support and medical insight, offering individuals a more holistic path to wellness.

Key Goals of the Partnership:

  • Integrated Wellness Pathways: ARCpoint Labs patients will receive exclusive access to Meetopolis' peer-support features, expanding their support options beyond the clinical setting.

  • Proactive Support and Intervention: By aligning lab-based insights with emotional and mental health tools, the partnership aims to identify and support individuals dealing with conditions that can impact mental well-being - such as hormonal imbalances, cancer, diabetes, substance misuse, etc. - earlier and more effectively.

  • Community Engagement: The two organizations will co-host wellness events and educational campaigns to promote mental health awareness and reduce stigma.

  • Data-Informed Peer Communities: Meetopolis users can create or join support groups based on specific health and life challenges, including:

    • Cancer Support

    • PTSD Support

    • Veteran Support Groups

    • Anxiety & Depression

    • Grief Support, and more

"Mental health and physical health are deeply connected," said Tiffany Nguyen-Ngo, co-owner of ARCpoint Labs of Oklahoma City. "Our partnership with Meetopolis enables us to offer a more informed, compassionate approach - pairing clinical data with real human connection. We're proud to be making support more accessible, more personal, and more powerful."

The partnership will debut this summer in Oklahoma City, with plans to expand into additional markets in the future.

About Meetopolis

Meetopolis is an innovative mental wellness platform that connects users with peer supporters in a secure, stigma-free environment. With around-the-clock access to online support groups, forums, group messaging, and other tools, Meetopolis promotes everyday mental wellness through empathy, accessibility, community and education. The platform also aims to enhance access to mental health resources and support tools for individuals both during and after treatment, supporting better long-term outcomes.

About ARCpoint Labs of Oklahoma City

ARCpoint Labs is a full-service diagnostic testing facility providing accurate and confidential health testing services for individuals, employers, and healthcare providers. ARCpoint recently was contracted to serve veterans who are in need of physical exams. The Oklahoma City branch is part of a nationally recognized franchise known for its quality and integrity.

Media Contacts:

Roy Pack
Vice President, Meetopolis
newsroom@Meetopolis.com

Tiffany Nguyen-Ngo
Co-owner, ARCpoint Labs of Oklahoma City
TNguyenNgo@arcpointlabs.com

For more information, visit:
www.Meetopolis.com
www.arcpointlabs.com/oklahoma-city

Contact Information

Roy Pack
VP of Business Growth
newsroom@meetopolis.com
818 209 1933

.

SOURCE: Meetopolis



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meetopolis-and-arcpoint-labs-of-oklahoma-city-form-strategic-part-1037455

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
