Abby Connect Launches Abby AI Receptionist, Built on 20 Years of Human Receptionist Expertise

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Abby Connect, a recognized leader in premium receptionist services, is proud to announce the launch of Abby AI Receptionist : a groundbreaking, 24/7 AI answering service powered by two decades of human receptionist experience. Abby AI Receptionist helps businesses reliably capture more leads, delight customers, and reduce operational costs without sacrificing the personal touch.

Unlike standard chatbots or purely tech-driven AI assistants, Abby AI Receptionist is uniquely trained from millions of actual human receptionist interactions. Fluent in English and Spanish, it provides businesses with a smarter, scalable solution to the estimated $75 billion in annual losses from missed calls and poor first impressions.

"Small businesses don't need another generic AI bot-they need an intelligent receptionist solution trained from real-world conversations," said Nathan Strum, CEO of Abby Connect. "Abby AI offers exactly that: authentic conversations, real-time responsiveness, and our exclusive Human Backup On-Demand to seamlessly escalate calls whenever needed. It's the first AI built specifically by and for service professionals."

More Than a Virtual Assistant: An AI Trained by Humans

Designed for busy professionals in law, real estate, franchise operations, trades, consulting, and other service-based businesses, Abby AI Receptionist delivers:

24/7 Call Answering: Capture leads and client calls around-the-clock in English and Spanish.

Advanced Lead Capture: Intelligent new-client intake and qualification.

Human Backup On-Demand: Abby Connect's unique guarantee-complex or sensitive calls seamlessly transfer to live U.S.-based receptionists.

Smart Routing & Integration: Calls intelligently directed based on urgency or department, integrated seamlessly into CRMs, calendars, and business apps.

Customized FAQs & Scripts: Tailored specifically for each business, improving call outcomes.

"Our clients need reliable after-hours coverage and AI that actually sounds human, without babysitting technology," said Lisa Snyder, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Abby AI delivers exceptional caller experiences, helping our clients sleep easier knowing they'll never miss another important call."

Flexible Pricing and Risk-Free Trial

Businesses of any size can get started immediately with Abby AI's freemium plan (limited monthly minutes included), and paid plans offer more comprehensive solutions at competitive rates-no setup fees required. To celebrate the launch, Abby Connect is offering a risk-free 14-day trial of Abby AI's Starter, Essential, and Growth packages.

Experience Abby AI Receptionist today at https://www.abby.com/products/ai-receptionist/ .

About Abby Connect

Founded in 2005, Abby Connect is a premier provider of live receptionist services and innovative AI-driven communication solutions. Abby helps businesses grow by making every conversation count, whether handled by a real person, Abby's proprietary AI, or a seamless blend of both.

