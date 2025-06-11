Notable Systems Inc: Notable Systems Strengthens Leadership Team

Notable Systems continues to expand its executive team with two key appointments: Brian Nannie, former Chief Data Officer at Lincare, joins as Senior Vice President of Client Strategy & Innovation, and Gaurav Nukala, former Head of Product Operations at Innovaccer, assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Product. These strategic hires strengthen Notable's leadership team with deep expertise in DME, HME, and healthcare revenue cycle management.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The company's hiring strategy gained momentum in April 2024 with Samantha Jacobson joining as Chief Client Officer, following her role as VP Implementation and Delivery Management at Omega Healthcare Management Services. Jacobson's unique perspective comes from her firsthand experience with Notable's intelligent document processing platform in 2018, when she led the RCM team at Enovis (then DJO Global) and implemented Notable's automation solutions for their CMF Bone Growth Stimulator business line. Her dual experience as both customer and implementer has strengthened Notable's customer-centric approach to product development and client success.

Under Jacobson's leadership, Notable has assembled an impressive team of RCM and billing veterans, including Bradley Walker (former Director of Revenue Cycle at DJO and Director of Reimbursement at Numotion), Kyle Ritchey (former Director of RCM at Medline), Miranda Dickman (former Reimbursement Operations Manager at DJO), and Vicki Thomas (former Director of RCM at Breg and EVP of RCM at Precision Medical Products). This expertise-driven approach has fostered strong relationships with industry leaders such as Apria, Enovis, and National Seating & Mobility.

Nannie brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience in healthcare revenue cycle management, data analytics, and AI implementation to Notable. At Lincare, as Chief Data Officer, he led teams across analytics, predictive modeling, and AI-powered solutions. He spearheaded the development of AI-driven applications using OCR and NLP technologies that boosted customer setup activity and top-line revenue. In his previous role as Vice President of Billing at Lincare, he managed revenue cycle operations across more than 20 offices while leading large-scale modernization initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency and financial performance.

In his new position, Nannie will drive strategic initiatives to accelerate company growth through innovation and enhanced client solutions. He will serve as Notable's strategic bridge between client needs and future product development, working closely with product and engineering teams to shape strategy based on market insights and client requirements, while expanding Notable's AI and automation solutions throughout the healthcare industry.

Nukala, who previously served as an engineer at Apple and Google and held product leadership roles at successful startups, will lead Notable Systems' product strategy. He has demonstrated success in scaling B2B enterprise platforms to over $100M in annual recurring revenue and implementing AI solutions that delivered significant operational improvements across healthcare and financial technology sectors.

The sales organization, under Chief Growth Officer Ruben Johnson, has also emphasized industry expertise with recent appointments, including Director of Client Solutions John Weber (former Sr. Director of Reimbursement Ops and Order Management at Tactile Medical) and Principal Account Executive Sara Martinez (former Senior Sales Executive at NextGen Healthcare). This sales leadership team brings over 30 years of specialized experience across the DME, HME, and broader healthcare ecosystem, offering deep knowledge of revenue cycle management, payor policies, and regulatory compliance that resonates with prospects facing similar challenges.

The strategic focus on hiring industry veterans underscores Notable Systems' commitment to delivering solutions built by practitioners who understand healthcare operations' complexities. This approach positions the company to accelerate market penetration in heavily regulated healthcare segments through genuine expertise and consultative partnerships.

