Leveraged Capital Management LTD: Leveraged Launches Global Search for the Next Million Dollar Trader

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Leveraged , the fintech innovator redefining access to professional trading, has announced a groundbreaking global competition to identify and empower the next elite trading talent. In line with its core belief - "Everyone's a Trader" - Leveraged is leveling the playing field for aspiring traders worldwide and offering the winner of its competition a chance to manage a $1,000,000 funded portfolio, The competition, which runs through the month of June, challenges participants to generate the highest payout from a $1,000 trading account. Entry costs just $15, making it an accessible opportunity for talent globally.

Presented by Tal Fromchenko , Founder & CEO of Leveraged, the initiative reflects the company's commitment to identifying untapped potential and removing the traditional barriers to entry into the professional trading world. "We built Leveraged with the belief that talent is everywhere," said Tal. "This competition isn't just about winning-it's about discovering real trading potential and backing it with meaningful capital. For just $15, aspiring traders can prove they have what it takes to manage a seven-figure account."

Democratizing Finance Through Funding, Education, and Technology

Leveraged is a complete ecosystem designed to help traders reach their full potential. At the core of the company's value proposition is a multi-tiered education program , which includes live webinars, in-depth trading courses, and one on one coaching and mentorship sessions led by seasoned trading professionals. These resources are designed to equip participants-regardless of background or experience-with the tools needed to trade like professionals. Trusted by global leaders such as Revolut, PayPal and Stripe, quick and secure payouts to traders are guaranteed.

Trading meets the AI era

What really makes a difference is Leveraged's suite of AI-powered tools, giving traders real-time market analysis, trade optimization strategies, and performance insights that sharpen decision-making. These proprietary tools give Leveraged traders a decisive edge in volatile markets, enhancing both speed and accuracy in execution.

A Million Reasons to Participate

The winner of the June competition will be awarded a $1,000,000 simulated trading account: a prelude to managing a $1,000,000 funded portfolio. Successful traders keep 80% of the profits they generate- a high benchmark for trader-friendly funding models.

To enter the competition, visit GetLeveraged.com

Contact:

Leveraged Capital Management LTD

Tal Fromchenko

press@getleveraged.com

+35799420172

SOURCE: Leveraged Capital Management LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/leveraged-launches-global-search-for-the-next-million-dollar-trader-1038259