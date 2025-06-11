Kensington Asset Management Named to TOP Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2025

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Kensington Asset Management, LLC announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Q1 2025 presented a fascinating market narrative marked by significant rotation and global shifts. Success demanded adaptability, deep market understanding, and strategic positioning," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating these complex dynamics, where value sectors outperformed growth, international markets showed strength, and policy shifts created both challenges and opportunities. Their expertise in reading and responding to these evolving market conditions continues to showcase the enduring value of active management in separately managed accounts."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screen, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy earned a PSN Top Guns 1-Quarter Category award, ranking among the top ten returns in the ETF US Equity Universe for the quarter.

"We're honored to be recognized by PSN for our performance in Q1," said Jordan Flebotte, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management. "Our process is designed to stay disciplined and reactive to changing market conditions. Q1 was a perfect example of how active strategies, such as Dynamic Allocation, can help preserve capital while still seeking opportunity. This award affirms our commitment to providing clients with a reliable, adaptive approach in uncertain environments."

"Tactical flexibility is often underrated until volatility arrives," added Patrick Sommerstad, Portfolio Manager. "This quarter showed the value of a strategy that can get defensive fast, and then re-engage when conditions improve. That's the tactical edge we aim to provide."

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy takes a tactical approach to asset allocation by shifting between equities and defensive positions like cash or US Treasuries based on market signals. Designed to help mitigate drawdowns during volatility while capturing upside, the strategy offers an adaptive alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing.

Quarter in Review:

Markets opened 2025 with early gains before a late-month selloff in AI-linked tech reversed momentum. Dynamic Allocation began the year Risk-On but quickly pivoted to cash equivalents. In February, renewed global growth concerns and trade tensions drove markets lower. The strategy remained defensive, preserving capital through cash and short-term Treasuries. March brought further losses as broad-based tariffs triggered sharp selloffs. Kensington's continued defensive posture outperformed the S&P 500. A rare "oversold buy" signal in April-its first since March 2020-prompted a return to full equity exposure, exemplifying the strategy's disciplined risk management.

To view the full list of Q1 2025 PSN Top Guns and learn more about the methodology, visit: https://psn.fi.informais.com/.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management specializes in active, systematic investment strategies designed to navigate volatility and deliver innovative pathways to both upside participation and downside protection.

Disclosure:

On May 19, 2025, the Kensington Dynamic Allocation Strategy was named to Zephyer's "PSN Top Gun List" for Q1 2025, recognizing top-performing strategies in the ETF US Equity Universe which consists of 2658 products offered through 723 Firms. 1 QTR CATEGORY: The peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant. These top performers are strictly based on current quarter returns. Kensington Asset Management compensated Zephyr for the right to use associated promotional materials, such as badges and icons, in connection with this third-party ranking.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There are no guarantee that an investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

This is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell, or to invest in any investment product or strategy. Investing in securities markets involves risk and the degree of risk varies by the type of investment or strategy. For a complete list of the risks associated with each of our Strategies, please visit our website.

Rankings are based on quantitative metrics and may not account for all factors such as risk or suitability. Investors should consult their financial adviser before making investment decisions.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view in online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

