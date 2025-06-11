Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Principals to Make First Public Appearance Together on June 16 at International Drive Chamber Luncheon

Owner Dr. Rick Workman, Co-Owner John Morgan, COO Jim Schnorf and MLB Ambassador Barry Larkin will attend a luncheon hosted by the International Drive Chamber of Commerce

All four principals will participate in a panel discussion regarding the Orlando Dreamers' MLB initiative at the June 16th event

ORANGE COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The four principals of the Orlando Dreamers will make their first public appearance together on Monday, June 16th at the Hilton Orlando for the International Drive Chamber of Commerce's June 2025 luncheon. The special panel discussion will focus on the Orlando Dreamers' effort to bring Major League Baseball to Orange County as well as the proposed stadium to be built on International Drive.

Jim Schnorf, Orlando Dreamers COO and panel participant, said, "We are truly honored to participate in the International Drive Chamber's luncheon. The I-Drive corridor is such an integral part of Orange County that we feel it is especially appropriate to make our first public appearance here. We look forward to building our relationships with the businesses and residents of this special part of Orlando."

The group is expected to provide updates about their initiative and answer questions surrounding Major League Baseball's potential impact on the Central Florida community. The Dreamers' MLB Ambassador and another panel participant, Barry Larkin, noted, "This is an incredible opportunity for Orange County. I have seen what Major League Baseball can mean to a community - pride, inclusion, inspiration, social impact, visibility - and we want to bring that to Orlando."

Added owner and panel participant, Dr. Rick Workman, "We are 100% local. All four of us chose to raise our families here in Orlando, and we care deeply about this community. We think the Orlando Dreamers effort will have an enormously positive effect on a wide range of Orange County residents."

The International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce General Meeting Luncheon for June will be held on Monday, June 16th from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Orlando located at 6001 Destination Parkway in Orlando just off International Drive. The event is open to the public and registration is available online at www.InternationalDriveChamber.com.

Media wanting to cover the panel discussion and attend the post luncheon media availability are asked to RSVP to both:

andrew@orlandodreamers.com

AND

maria@internationaldrivechamber.com

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. Updates can be found at www.orlandodreamers.com.

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies
1-800-733-2447
dreamers@redchip.com

SOURCE: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/orlando-dreamers-principals-to-make-first-public-appearance-togeth-1038434

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
