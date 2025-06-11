Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences, an innovator in technology that behaves like the natural immune system, announces its strategic entry into partnerships and licensing deals in the cosmetics and personal care market with its immune-inspired Claromer platform. The company's breakthrough Claromer technology is now being tested by some of the top cosmetics companies in the world. Maxwell aims to usher in a new generation of personal care products designed for today's health-conscious consumer.





The Opportunity for Something Better

Maxwell's entry into partnerships with the cosmetics industry is about enhancing skin health and longevity at the molecular level. Inspired by the body's natural defenses, Maxwell's technology protects against harmful pathogens and nurtures the skin's healthy microbiome, ensuring a balanced and thriving ecosystem. These products will not be tested on animals.

"Our mission has always been to create health for the world, safely and affordably," said J. Scotch McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences. "The cosmetics space is overdue for a revolution in safety and performance. Claromers can deliver that-naturally, safely and without harming the skin's delicate ecosystem."

Maxwell is moving forward with active collaborations with global leaders in cosmetics. Additional opportunities are now open for strategic partners.

To learn more about Maxwell's Claromer platform for cosmetics and personal care, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com/cosmetics.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, Claromers destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.

Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromers require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.

Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization begins in 2025, with pilot access with select partners already underway.

Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.

To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

