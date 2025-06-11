Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 09:30
9,100 Euro
-1,09 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,30018:36
9,1509,25018:16
11.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

11 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 774.305p. The highest price paid per share was 778.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 770.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,460,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,779,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

363

775.600

16:08:21

807

775.600

16:08:21

802

775.400

16:06:05

44

775.400

16:06:05

696

773.600

16:04:31

820

774.400

16:02:50

892

774.600

16:02:32

786

774.400

15:59:16

788

774.600

15:57:55

863

775.600

15:56:01

819

775.600

15:54:51

841

775.600

15:54:26

483

776.000

15:49:01

241

776.000

15:49:01

220

776.200

15:48:42

497

776.200

15:48:42

497

776.000

15:47:02

314

776.000

15:47:02

804

776.600

15:44:28

724

777.000

15:40:16

790

777.600

15:38:47

782

777.600

15:35:05

217

778.400

15:34:03

192

778.400

15:34:03

440

778.400

15:34:03

763

778.400

15:34:03

700

778.400

15:34:03

417

778.200

15:30:11

418

778.200

15:30:11

676

778.200

15:28:08

284

778.200

15:28:08

838

777.600

15:22:55

814

777.800

15:21:58

846

777.800

15:21:58

1006

777.600

15:20:29

902

777.600

15:20:29

162

777.200

15:17:26

438

777.200

15:17:26

206

777.200

15:17:26

718

775.800

15:11:10

807

775.800

15:09:26

792

776.400

15:07:32

495

776.800

15:04:27

215

776.800

15:04:27

701

776.600

15:03:16

749

775.800

15:02:09

861

775.600

14:59:24

866

775.800

14:58:26

731

776.400

14:56:41

35

776.800

14:54:36

438

776.800

14:54:36

181

776.800

14:54:36

181

776.800

14:54:36

831

776.800

14:54:36

958

776.800

14:54:36

860

776.200

14:50:52

318

776.200

14:50:38

429

776.200

14:50:38

178

776.200

14:50:38

842

775.800

14:44:39

717

775.800

14:42:18

103

775.800

14:41:16

693

775.800

14:41:16

719

776.200

14:39:40

700

776.800

14:39:34

111

776.800

14:39:34

194

777.200

14:39:29

847

777.200

14:39:29

668

777.200

14:39:29

751

776.800

14:36:14

821

776.200

14:35:26

764

776.200

14:35:26

856

775.600

14:31:25

164

775.600

14:28:34

276

775.600

14:28:34

429

775.600

14:28:34

847

775.600

14:28:34

778

775.000

14:24:09

855

775.600

14:21:36

317

775.200

14:19:25

809

775.200

14:19:25

515

775.200

14:19:25

141

775.000

14:07:32

189

775.000

14:07:32

480

775.000

14:07:32

800

775.000

14:07:32

834

774.600

14:01:31

735

775.200

13:56:29

207

775.400

13:54:45

512

775.400

13:54:38

859

775.400

13:51:41

702

776.000

13:48:30

723

775.600

13:43:36

713

776.000

13:43:04

723

776.200

13:42:35

275

776.200

13:42:35

861

775.800

13:35:02

795

776.000

13:34:40

735

776.400

13:32:38

768

776.400

13:31:25

768

776.600

13:31:25

738

777.000

13:31:20

1184

776.400

13:30:50

813

773.200

13:27:57

796

772.800

13:24:39

779

773.000

13:22:24

7

773.000

13:22:24

630

772.800

13:14:09

107

772.800

13:14:09

764

772.600

13:08:46

50

773.000

13:06:28

429

773.000

13:06:28

291

773.000

13:06:28

786

773.000

13:06:28

843

773.000

13:04:35

429

772.800

13:04:11

347

772.800

13:04:11

736

772.800

13:04:11

733

772.800

13:01:34

702

772.600

12:58:19

319

772.600

12:52:26

429

772.600

12:52:26

800

772.800

12:52:26

741

773.000

12:42:24

792

772.400

12:35:08

815

772.200

12:33:23

2

772.200

12:33:23

41

772.200

12:33:23

6

772.200

12:33:23

866

771.800

12:29:14

914

771.800

12:29:14

1216

771.000

12:26:02

27

770.800

12:22:11

756

770.800

12:16:23

10

770.800

12:16:23

190

770.600

12:10:23

486

770.600

12:10:23

54

770.600

12:10:23

827

770.800

12:08:21

179

771.000

12:07:02

1159

771.000

12:07:02

101

771.000

12:03:10

578

771.200

11:51:00

184

771.200

11:51:00

7

771.200

11:50:35

781

771.400

11:49:48

826

770.800

11:44:11

734

771.000

11:44:05

825

771.400

11:36:06

706

771.600

11:31:09

763

771.800

11:26:15

861

771.800

11:24:49

755

771.800

11:24:49

1001

771.800

11:19:06

64

770.800

11:14:59

116

770.400

11:10:40

745

770.600

11:07:55

748

770.800

11:06:36

845

770.600

10:59:05

10

770.600

10:59:05

10

770.600

10:58:04

843

770.400

10:49:18

753

770.800

10:44:35

20

770.800

10:44:35

810

771.800

10:33:46

709

772.800

10:32:02

834

773.000

10:24:37

722

773.600

10:18:12

167

774.000

10:15:07

187

774.000

10:15:07

428

774.000

10:15:07

811

774.200

10:15:07

815

773.600

10:07:58

397

773.800

09:56:13

428

773.600

09:56:13

811

773.800

09:56:13

272

773.600

09:51:07

479

773.600

09:51:07

775

773.800

09:47:33

856

773.000

09:44:25

835

773.000

09:43:10

3

773.400

09:35:07

711

773.400

09:35:07

845

774.000

09:35:07

763

773.800

09:32:23

590

773.600

09:30:00

162

773.600

09:30:00

791

773.200

09:22:17

869

772.000

09:09:12

806

771.600

09:00:09

769

772.000

08:58:10

723

770.600

08:54:15

717

772.800

08:45:42

746

772.200

08:40:01

721

771.600

08:34:06

814

772.600

08:27:58

772

772.200

08:25:14

464

772.200

08:20:12

299

772.200

08:20:12

709

772.600

08:14:18

768

772.400

08:07:28

796

773.200

08:05:04

281

770.600

08:02:46

581

770.600

08:02:46

763

771.200

08:02:35


