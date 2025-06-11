Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
11 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 774.305p. The highest price paid per share was 778.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 770.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,460,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,779,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
363
775.600
16:08:21
807
775.600
16:08:21
802
775.400
16:06:05
44
775.400
16:06:05
696
773.600
16:04:31
820
774.400
16:02:50
892
774.600
16:02:32
786
774.400
15:59:16
788
774.600
15:57:55
863
775.600
15:56:01
819
775.600
15:54:51
841
775.600
15:54:26
483
776.000
15:49:01
241
776.000
15:49:01
220
776.200
15:48:42
497
776.200
15:48:42
497
776.000
15:47:02
314
776.000
15:47:02
804
776.600
15:44:28
724
777.000
15:40:16
790
777.600
15:38:47
782
777.600
15:35:05
217
778.400
15:34:03
192
778.400
15:34:03
440
778.400
15:34:03
763
778.400
15:34:03
700
778.400
15:34:03
417
778.200
15:30:11
418
778.200
15:30:11
676
778.200
15:28:08
284
778.200
15:28:08
838
777.600
15:22:55
814
777.800
15:21:58
846
777.800
15:21:58
1006
777.600
15:20:29
902
777.600
15:20:29
162
777.200
15:17:26
438
777.200
15:17:26
206
777.200
15:17:26
718
775.800
15:11:10
807
775.800
15:09:26
792
776.400
15:07:32
495
776.800
15:04:27
215
776.800
15:04:27
701
776.600
15:03:16
749
775.800
15:02:09
861
775.600
14:59:24
866
775.800
14:58:26
731
776.400
14:56:41
35
776.800
14:54:36
438
776.800
14:54:36
181
776.800
14:54:36
181
776.800
14:54:36
831
776.800
14:54:36
958
776.800
14:54:36
860
776.200
14:50:52
318
776.200
14:50:38
429
776.200
14:50:38
178
776.200
14:50:38
842
775.800
14:44:39
717
775.800
14:42:18
103
775.800
14:41:16
693
775.800
14:41:16
719
776.200
14:39:40
700
776.800
14:39:34
111
776.800
14:39:34
194
777.200
14:39:29
847
777.200
14:39:29
668
777.200
14:39:29
751
776.800
14:36:14
821
776.200
14:35:26
764
776.200
14:35:26
856
775.600
14:31:25
164
775.600
14:28:34
276
775.600
14:28:34
429
775.600
14:28:34
847
775.600
14:28:34
778
775.000
14:24:09
855
775.600
14:21:36
317
775.200
14:19:25
809
775.200
14:19:25
515
775.200
14:19:25
141
775.000
14:07:32
189
775.000
14:07:32
480
775.000
14:07:32
800
775.000
14:07:32
834
774.600
14:01:31
735
775.200
13:56:29
207
775.400
13:54:45
512
775.400
13:54:38
859
775.400
13:51:41
702
776.000
13:48:30
723
775.600
13:43:36
713
776.000
13:43:04
723
776.200
13:42:35
275
776.200
13:42:35
861
775.800
13:35:02
795
776.000
13:34:40
735
776.400
13:32:38
768
776.400
13:31:25
768
776.600
13:31:25
738
777.000
13:31:20
1184
776.400
13:30:50
813
773.200
13:27:57
796
772.800
13:24:39
779
773.000
13:22:24
7
773.000
13:22:24
630
772.800
13:14:09
107
772.800
13:14:09
764
772.600
13:08:46
50
773.000
13:06:28
429
773.000
13:06:28
291
773.000
13:06:28
786
773.000
13:06:28
843
773.000
13:04:35
429
772.800
13:04:11
347
772.800
13:04:11
736
772.800
13:04:11
733
772.800
13:01:34
702
772.600
12:58:19
319
772.600
12:52:26
429
772.600
12:52:26
800
772.800
12:52:26
741
773.000
12:42:24
792
772.400
12:35:08
815
772.200
12:33:23
2
772.200
12:33:23
41
772.200
12:33:23
6
772.200
12:33:23
866
771.800
12:29:14
914
771.800
12:29:14
1216
771.000
12:26:02
27
770.800
12:22:11
756
770.800
12:16:23
10
770.800
12:16:23
190
770.600
12:10:23
486
770.600
12:10:23
54
770.600
12:10:23
827
770.800
12:08:21
179
771.000
12:07:02
1159
771.000
12:07:02
101
771.000
12:03:10
578
771.200
11:51:00
184
771.200
11:51:00
7
771.200
11:50:35
781
771.400
11:49:48
826
770.800
11:44:11
734
771.000
11:44:05
825
771.400
11:36:06
706
771.600
11:31:09
763
771.800
11:26:15
861
771.800
11:24:49
755
771.800
11:24:49
1001
771.800
11:19:06
64
770.800
11:14:59
116
770.400
11:10:40
745
770.600
11:07:55
748
770.800
11:06:36
845
770.600
10:59:05
10
770.600
10:59:05
10
770.600
10:58:04
843
770.400
10:49:18
753
770.800
10:44:35
20
770.800
10:44:35
810
771.800
10:33:46
709
772.800
10:32:02
834
773.000
10:24:37
722
773.600
10:18:12
167
774.000
10:15:07
187
774.000
10:15:07
428
774.000
10:15:07
811
774.200
10:15:07
815
773.600
10:07:58
397
773.800
09:56:13
428
773.600
09:56:13
811
773.800
09:56:13
272
773.600
09:51:07
479
773.600
09:51:07
775
773.800
09:47:33
856
773.000
09:44:25
835
773.000
09:43:10
3
773.400
09:35:07
711
773.400
09:35:07
845
774.000
09:35:07
763
773.800
09:32:23
590
773.600
09:30:00
162
773.600
09:30:00
791
773.200
09:22:17
869
772.000
09:09:12
806
771.600
09:00:09
769
772.000
08:58:10
723
770.600
08:54:15
717
772.800
08:45:42
746
772.200
08:40:01
721
771.600
08:34:06
814
772.600
08:27:58
772
772.200
08:25:14
464
772.200
08:20:12
299
772.200
08:20:12
709
772.600
08:14:18
768
772.400
08:07:28
796
773.200
08:05:04
281
770.600
08:02:46
581
770.600
08:02:46
763
771.200
08:02:35