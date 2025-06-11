Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $46 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems business units, announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of (i) 27,200,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 4,800,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriter of their over-allotment option, and (ii) in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. Ondas estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $42.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, and excluding any proceeds that may be received from the exercise of the pre-funded warrants.

Ondas intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding capital expenditures and providing working capital.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole underwriter for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Northland Capital Markets served as financial advisors to Ondas.

Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Ondas and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to the underwriter.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-286642) relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 18, 2025 and was declared effective on April 25, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the offering. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties relate, among other things, to fluctuations in our stock price and changes in market conditions. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

