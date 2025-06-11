DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jun-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 26,295 Highest price paid per share: 121.40p Lowest price paid per share: 120.20p 120.7916p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,673,185 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,673,185) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.7916p 26,295

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 6 120.80 08:16:28 00340248472TRLO1 XLON 673 120.80 08:30:45 00340252287TRLO1 XLON 400 120.20 08:35:27 00340253697TRLO1 XLON 641 120.20 08:58:25 00340259220TRLO1 XLON 657 120.60 08:58:25 00340259221TRLO1 XLON 216 120.40 09:01:39 00340260020TRLO1 XLON 25 120.20 09:10:01 00340261815TRLO1 XLON 617 120.20 09:33:13 00340267787TRLO1 XLON 597 120.20 09:51:52 00340272805TRLO1 XLON 1000 121.00 09:54:18 00340273342TRLO1 XLON 800 121.00 09:55:07 00340273534TRLO1 XLON 678 120.80 10:09:46 00340276534TRLO1 XLON 119 121.00 10:21:42 00340278675TRLO1 XLON 648 121.40 10:45:10 00340283045TRLO1 XLON 634 121.20 11:15:19 00340285896TRLO1 XLON 367 121.20 11:18:24 00340286065TRLO1 XLON 646 120.80 11:25:12 00340286391TRLO1 XLON 500 120.80 11:26:11 00340286571TRLO1 XLON 163 120.80 11:26:11 00340286572TRLO1 XLON 272 120.60 11:30:08 00340286823TRLO1 XLON 382 120.60 11:40:46 00340287113TRLO1 XLON 272 120.60 11:40:46 00340287114TRLO1 XLON 422 120.20 11:41:21 00340287125TRLO1 XLON 1309 120.40 12:16:42 00340288102TRLO1 XLON 1267 121.20 13:38:33 00340291123TRLO1 XLON 1035 121.20 13:51:47 00340291948TRLO1 XLON 396 121.20 13:52:15 00340291962TRLO1 XLON 1286 121.00 14:31:39 00340293926TRLO1 XLON 1930 121.00 14:31:39 00340293927TRLO1 XLON 3148 120.60 14:32:01 00340293944TRLO1 XLON 378 120.60 15:19:31 00340296646TRLO1 XLON 477 120.60 15:23:51 00340296811TRLO1 XLON 61 120.60 15:37:54 00340297804TRLO1 XLON 1560 120.60 15:39:38 00340297992TRLO1 XLON 66 120.60 15:39:46 00340297996TRLO1 XLON 4 120.60 15:39:46 00340297997TRLO1 XLON 7 120.60 16:08:21 00340299515TRLO1 XLON 2412 121.00 16:16:30 00340300244TRLO1 XLON 224 121.20 16:16:41 00340300251TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 392430 EQS News ID: 2153992 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153992&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)