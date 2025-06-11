Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jun-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
11 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         26,295 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.20p 
 
                           120.7916p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,673,185 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,673,185) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.7916p                       26,295

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
6              120.80          08:16:28         00340248472TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             120.80          08:30:45         00340252287TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             120.20          08:35:27         00340253697TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             120.20          08:58:25         00340259220TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             120.60          08:58:25         00340259221TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             120.40          09:01:39         00340260020TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              120.20          09:10:01         00340261815TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             120.20          09:33:13         00340267787TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             120.20          09:51:52         00340272805TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             121.00          09:54:18         00340273342TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             121.00          09:55:07         00340273534TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             120.80          10:09:46         00340276534TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             121.00          10:21:42         00340278675TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             121.40          10:45:10         00340283045TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             121.20          11:15:19         00340285896TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             121.20          11:18:24         00340286065TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             120.80          11:25:12         00340286391TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             120.80          11:26:11         00340286571TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             120.80          11:26:11         00340286572TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             120.60          11:30:08         00340286823TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             120.60          11:40:46         00340287113TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             120.60          11:40:46         00340287114TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             120.20          11:41:21         00340287125TRLO1     XLON 
 
1309             120.40          12:16:42         00340288102TRLO1     XLON 
 
1267             121.20          13:38:33         00340291123TRLO1     XLON 
 
1035             121.20          13:51:47         00340291948TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             121.20          13:52:15         00340291962TRLO1     XLON 
 
1286             121.00          14:31:39         00340293926TRLO1     XLON 
 
1930             121.00          14:31:39         00340293927TRLO1     XLON 
 
3148             120.60          14:32:01         00340293944TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             120.60          15:19:31         00340296646TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             120.60          15:23:51         00340296811TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              120.60          15:37:54         00340297804TRLO1     XLON 
 
1560             120.60          15:39:38         00340297992TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              120.60          15:39:46         00340297996TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              120.60          15:39:46         00340297997TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              120.60          16:08:21         00340299515TRLO1     XLON 
 
2412             121.00          16:16:30         00340300244TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             121.20          16:16:41         00340300251TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392430 
EQS News ID:  2153992 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153992&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
