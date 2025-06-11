Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2QB38 | ISIN: US8334451098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q5
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 19:32
182,26 Euro
-0,02 % -0,04
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,04182,4019:56
182,02182,4419:56
11.06.2025 18:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): Denodo Achieves Snowflake Financial Services Competency, Strengthening Support for Industry Innovation and Data Governance

Highly regulated finance companies can be assured of secure, scalable, and compliant data integration for strategic data needs

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2025, a leader in data management, announced that it has achieved the Snowflake Financial Services Competency, recognizing its ability to help financial services organizations meet their unique data management, regulatory, and digital transformation needs using the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Financial Services Competency is awarded to partners with proven success in delivering solutions and expertise tailored to the financial services industry, including banking, capital markets, and insurance. This achievement validates Denodo's commitment to supporting the sector's demand for real-time data access, high-performance analytics, enhanced security, fraud detection, and strict compliance with industry standards.

"This competency reinforces our shared goal of helping financial institutions unlock the full potential of their data with a modern, scalable, and governed approach that meets the highest standards of the industry," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president at Denodo. "Our joint customers can trust that the Denodo Platform is optimized and tested to work with Snowflake to accelerate the time to meaningful results." The Denodo Platform's logical data managementapproach enables financial organizations to manage data across cloud and on-premises environments, including data residing in Snowflake, with unmatched agility and governance. This enables institutions to gain a unified view of customer data, accelerate time-to-insight, and reduce operational risk.

By combiningthe Denodo Platform's real-time data integration and delivery capabilities with Snowflake's secure, scalable Data Cloud, joint customers can drive use cases such as:

  • AI/ML modeling
  • Real-time regulatory reporting
  • Customer 360 views and personalization
  • Fraud detection and risk analytics
  • ESG reporting and compliance
  • Cloud modernization and data democratization

This competency further strengthens the growing Denodo-Snowflake partnershipand underscores Denodo's role as a strategic data management partner for financial services firms embracing digital innovation. Having previously achieved the Snowflake Ready Technology Validation and recognized as a Premier partner within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud Products Tier, Denodo is uniquely positioned to help organizations maximize the value of their data across the Snowflake ecosystem.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Media Contacts

pr@denodo.com


