Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 18:36 Uhr
MoEngage Recognized as "Customers' Choice" in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, a leading customer engagement platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a "Customers' Choice" vendor in the latest Gartner Peer Insights() Voice of the Customer: Multichannel Marketing Hubs report, with 92% of reviewers willing to recommend the company (As of January 2025 out of 36 reviews). This is the second time MoEngage has been featured in the report.

Being one of only two vendors recognized as the "Customers' Choice" in the 2025/most recent report signifies that MoEngage has met or exceeded the industry average scores in user interest, adoption, and overall customer experience.

"At MoEngage, customers are at the center of everything we do. From easy contracting processes & smooth migrations to our product roadmap, we ensure brands are ready to stay in step with their customers. Last year, 90+ brands switched to MoEngage for their multichannel marketing requirements," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder of MoEngage.

About Gartner Peer Insights()

Gartner Peer Insights() "Voice of the Customer" report consolidates verified customer reviews on its Peer Insights portal and categorizes vendors based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience.

Gartner, Peer Insights, and The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

References:

  • Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Peer Contributors, 13 May 2025.
  • Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Peer Contributors, 21 December 2022.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands across 60+ countries.

With offices in 15 countries, MoEngage's backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

Learn more: www.moengage.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moengage-recognized-as-customers-choice-in-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-multichannel-marketing-hubs-302477865.html

