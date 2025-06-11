Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - OysterLink, a fast-growing hospitality job platform, has released new survey findings that show a significant change in how job seekers approach applications. According to the results, 60% of respondents in the hospitality industry believe that a cover letter is no longer essential when applying for a job - while only 40% still see value in including one.





Cover Letters Lose Ground in Hospitality Hiring

The survey highlights a growing trend among hospitality professionals: an increasing focus on skills, personality, and hands-on experience over formalities like cover letters.

"These numbers reflect the dynamic, personality-first nature of hospitality," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Both applicants and employers are prioritizing practical skills, experience, and character over outdated formalities."

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by OysterLink between January and May 2025 and included responses from over 100 hospitality job seekers across the U.S. This shift aligns with broader trends in the job market. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the leisure and hospitality industry continues to face high turnover rates, prompting employers to streamline hiring and focus on speed and fit over formal presentation.

Adapting Hiring Practices for Long-Term Success

For restaurants, hotels, and hospitality groups, these findings suggest it's time to modernize recruitment practices. Emphasizing real-world skills and personality fit over cover letters may help attract more relevant candidates - and fill open roles faster.

Key Takeaways

60% of hospitality professionals no longer see cover letters as essential.

Employers increasingly prioritize hands-on experience and soft skills.

Personality and cultural fit are becoming more important than formalities.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry offering top chef jobs in Miami and restaurant bartender jobs in Orlando ong other locations. It also features insights into market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and is growing. For more information, visit oysterlink.com or contact PR Rep Ana at ana@oysterlink.com.

