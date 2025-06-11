Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2024 and Notice of AGM

Mollyroe Plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

Notice of AGM

Chairman's Statement Year End 31st December 2024

In 2024 the Company continued its focus on minimal overheads whilst seeking opportunities in line with the new corporate strategy adopted in 2022.

The Company identified a number of opportunities and conducted due diligence on a number of them. The company went so far as to offer terms to a potential investee business. We have explored specific opportunities including in medtech, student housing and elderly care facilities. However, due to what continue to be adverse market conditions with limited capital raising options, no project has progressed to formal agreement. We believe that we are seeing the first early signs of market conditions generally being more positive and should this continue opportunity to make progress should increase. A number of possibilities are still under consideration.

The Company will continue to focus on opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them. The Company also reserved the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location; however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market.

The Board has continued to limit overheads, the directors have accrued fees, which remain unpaid, and the Company remains in a good financial position.

The Notice of AGM can be found at the end of this announcement and will shortly be available at the Company website at https://www.mollyroeplc.com/

N Lyons

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

2024 2023 £ £ TURNOVER - - Administrative expenses (139,369) (72,882) OPERATING LOSS (139,369) (72,882) Interest receivable and similar income 4,312 4,099 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (135,057) (68,783) Tax on loss - - LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (135,057) (68,783) Loss attributable to:Owners of the parent (135,057) (68,783) (Restated) Earnings per share expressedin pence per share: Basic (0.34) (0.17) Diluted (0.34) (0.17 )

The Group has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

20242023

££

CURRENT ASSETS

Debtors8,6037,578

Cash at bank299,215335,550

307,818343,128

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year (131,445) (42,948)

NET CURRENT ASSETS 176,373300,180

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

176,373

300,180

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital418,946418,861

Share premium14,6383,473

Retained earnings(257,211)(122,154)

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 176,373300,180

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on __ _ _ and were signed on its behalf by:

P Ryan - Director

N Lyon - Director

Company Statement of Financial Position

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

20242023

££

FIXED ASSETS

Investments 44

CURRENT ASSETS

Debtors8,5447,520

Cash at bank299,215335,550

307,759343,070

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year (142,512) (54,016)

NET CURRENT ASSETS 165,247 289,054

NET ASSETS

165,251

289,058

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital418,946418,861

Share premium14,6383,473

Retained earnings(268,333)(133,276)

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 165,251289,058

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on __ __ and were signed on its behalf by:

P Ryan - Director

N Lyon - Director

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

Called up

share Retained Share Total

capital earnings premium equity

£ £ £ £

Balance at 1st January 2023 418,861 (53,371) 3,473 368,963

Changes in equity

Total comprehensive income - (68,783) - (68,783)

Balance at 31st December 2023 418,861 (122,154) 3,473 300,180

Changes in equity

Total comprehensive income - (135,057) - (135,057)

New share capital subscribed 85 - 11,165 11,250

Balance at 31st December 2024 418,946 (257,211) 14,638 176,373

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

Called up

share Retained Share Total

capital earnings premium equity

£ £ £ £

Balance at 1st January 2023 418,861 (64,493) 3,473 357,841

Changes in equity

Total comprehensive income - (68,783) - (68,783)

Balance at 31st December 2023 418,861 (133,276) 3,473 289,058

Changes in equity

Total comprehensive income - (135,057) - (135,057)

New share capital subscribed 85 - 11,165 11,250

Balance at 31st December 2024 418,946 (268,333) 14,638 165,251

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the Year Ended 31st December 2024

20242023

££

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year(135,057)(68,783)

Interest received(4,312)(4,099)

(Increase)/decrease in debtors(1,025)286

Increase in creditors88,49720,582

Net cash used in operating activities(51,897)(52,014)

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received4,3124,099

Net cash from investing activities4,3124,099

Cash flows from financing activities

Issue of new shares11,250-

Net cash from financing activities11,250-

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,335) (47,915) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 335,550 383,465

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 299,215 335,550

Notice of meeting

Year Ended 31st December 2024

Notice of Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the thirty second Annual General Meeting of Mollyroe plc will be held on Friday 25thJuly 2025 at 11am at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, for the following purposes:

To receive and adopt the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2024 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon.

To re-elect Paul Ryan as a director (retired by rotation)

To authorise the Directors, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares in a nominal amount of £45,000

To re-appoint as Auditor Edwards Veeder (UK) Limited

To authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration, such powers to expire at the AGM held in 2026

To authorise, by special resolution, that the Directors be empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities wholly for cash, within the meaning of section 560 (1) of the Act, pursuant to a general authority conferred by the resolution above as if section 561 (1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities,.

By order of the board

Nicholas Smith for and on behalf of

RT Secretarial Services LimitedSecretary Date: 11th June 2025

Notes: