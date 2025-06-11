Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2024 and Notice of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Mollyroe Plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
Notice of AGM
Chairman's Statement Year End 31st December 2024
In 2024 the Company continued its focus on minimal overheads whilst seeking opportunities in line with the new corporate strategy adopted in 2022.
The Company identified a number of opportunities and conducted due diligence on a number of them. The company went so far as to offer terms to a potential investee business. We have explored specific opportunities including in medtech, student housing and elderly care facilities. However, due to what continue to be adverse market conditions with limited capital raising options, no project has progressed to formal agreement. We believe that we are seeing the first early signs of market conditions generally being more positive and should this continue opportunity to make progress should increase. A number of possibilities are still under consideration.
The Company will continue to focus on opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them. The Company also reserved the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location; however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market.
The Board has continued to limit overheads, the directors have accrued fees, which remain unpaid, and the Company remains in a good financial position.
The Notice of AGM can be found at the end of this announcement and will shortly be available at the Company website at https://www.mollyroeplc.com/
N Lyons
Chairman
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
|2024
|2023
|£
|£
|TURNOVER
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(139,369)
|(72,882)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(139,369)
|(72,882)
|Interest receivable and similar income
|4,312
|4,099
|LOSS BEFORE TAXATION
|(135,057)
|(68,783)
|Tax on loss
|-
|-
|LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
|(135,057)
|(68,783)
|Loss attributable to:Owners of the parent
|(135,057)
|(68,783)
|(Restated)
|Earnings per share expressedin pence per share:
|Basic
|(0.34)
|(0.17)
|Diluted
|(0.34)
|(0.17)
The Group has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
20242023
££
CURRENT ASSETS
Debtors8,6037,578
Cash at bank299,215335,550
307,818343,128
CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(131,445)
|(42,948)
NET CURRENT ASSETS 176,373300,180
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
176,373
300,180
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital418,946418,861
Share premium14,6383,473
Retained earnings(257,211)(122,154)
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 176,373300,180
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on __ __ and were signed on its behalf by:
P Ryan - Director
N Lyon - Director
Company Statement of Financial Position
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
20242023
££
FIXED ASSETS
Investments 44
CURRENT ASSETS
Debtors8,5447,520
Cash at bank299,215335,550
307,759343,070
CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(142,512)
|(54,016)
NET CURRENT ASSETS 165,247 289,054
|NET ASSETS
165,251
289,058
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital418,946418,861
Share premium14,6383,473
Retained earnings(268,333)(133,276)
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 165,251289,058
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on ____ and were signed on its behalf by:
P Ryan - Director
N Lyon - Director
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
Called up
share Retained Share Total
capital earnings premium equity
£ £ £ £
Balance at 1st January 2023 418,861 (53,371) 3,473 368,963
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income - (68,783) - (68,783)
Balance at 31st December 2023 418,861 (122,154) 3,473 300,180
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income - (135,057) - (135,057)
New share capital subscribed 85 - 11,165 11,250
Balance at 31st December 2024 418,946 (257,211) 14,638 176,373
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
Called up
share Retained Share Total
capital earnings premium equity
£ £ £ £
Balance at 1st January 2023 418,861 (64,493) 3,473 357,841
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income - (68,783) - (68,783)
Balance at 31st December 2023 418,861 (133,276) 3,473 289,058
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income - (135,057) - (135,057)
New share capital subscribed 85 - 11,165 11,250
Balance at 31st December 2024 418,946 (268,333) 14,638 165,251
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
for the Year Ended 31st December 2024
20242023
££
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the financial year(135,057)(68,783)
Interest received(4,312)(4,099)
(Increase)/decrease in debtors(1,025)286
Increase in creditors88,49720,582
Net cash used in operating activities(51,897)(52,014)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received4,3124,099
Net cash from investing activities4,3124,099
Cash flows from financing activities
Issue of new shares11,250-
Net cash from financing activities11,250-
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(36,335)
|(47,915)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|335,550
|383,465
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|299,215
|335,550
Notice of meeting
Year Ended 31st December 2024
Notice of Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the thirty second Annual General Meeting of Mollyroe plc will be held on Friday 25thJuly 2025 at 11am at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, for the following purposes:
- To receive and adopt the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2024 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon.
- To re-elect Paul Ryan as a director (retired by rotation)
- To authorise the Directors, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares in a nominal amount of £45,000
- To re-appoint as Auditor Edwards Veeder (UK) Limited
- To authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration, such powers to expire at the AGM held in 2026
- To authorise, by special resolution, that the Directors be empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities wholly for cash, within the meaning of section 560 (1) of the Act, pursuant to a general authority conferred by the resolution above as if section 561 (1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities,.
By order of the board
Nicholas Smith for and on behalf of
|RT Secretarial Services LimitedSecretary
|Date: 11th June 2025
Notes:
- Enclosed with these accounts is a letter concerning the supply of documents and information by e-mail. Please read this letter and, if you would like to receive documents and information in this way, please complete and return the enclosed form.
- A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Proxy forms must be lodged at the Registered Office not later than forty-eight hours before the time fixed for the meeting.