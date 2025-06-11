Foundation Software Acquires Vendrix, Inc.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Foundation Software, LLC, the nation's leading provider of construction software and services, today announced its acquisition of Vendrix, Inc., a construction financial management platform offering corporate cards, expense management, AP automation and bill pay solutions.

Since its founding in 1985, Foundation Software has curated a product portfolio designed to ease the daily administrative tasks of commercial contractors across the United States. Beginning with their flagship accounting program, FOUNDATION®, the list of in-suite solutions has grown to include payroll, takeoff & estimating, field time tracking, safety management, project management, HR management and labor & resource allocation.

With the addition of Vendrix's expense management and AP capabilities, Foundation Software now offers digital tools that cover nearly every stage of a construction project - giving contractors complete control throughout the project's lifecycle.

"We're constantly looking for technology to make our clients' lives easier - whether through in-house software development or acquisitions -so when we started conversations with Vendrix and saw how well their business values and software operations fit into our platform, it just made sense," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "Vendrix is construction-focused like us, and they handle an important part of the financial process that our users have been asking for. It has been our goal to build a comprehensive digital solution to cover the full lifecycle of a construction project and this acquisition helps us achieve just that. I can't wait to see all the ways our clients benefit from this addition."

The co-founders of Vendrix, David Stewart and Joe Turner, are also looking forward to the impact this acquisition will have on the industry: "We founded Vendrix with the vision of transforming back-office financial workflows for construction teams - bringing simplicity and efficiency to a historically complex and tedious process. Joining forces with Foundation Software is a natural next step. Their deep roots in construction, strong client relationships and comprehensive suite of tools make them an ideal partner to help advance our vision."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reed Smith served as legal advisors to Vendrix and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Foundation Software.

