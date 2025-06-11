Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Ceases Trading

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF) reports that it has received a Cease Trade Order from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on May 7, 2025. The order was issued due to the inability of the Company to file audited financial statements for FY2024.

Trading of shares of the Company was initially halted when a subsidiary of the Company filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (the "NOI") under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") on June 6, 2024. Following a court-supervised Sale and Investment Solicitation Process (the "SISP") the Company reported the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Cloud Diagnostics Canada ULC ("Cloud Canada") to 1493907 B.C. Ltd (the "Purchaser") under a Reverse Vesting Order (the "RVO") granted in BC Supreme Court on November 19, 2024. With the closing of the RVO Transaction on December 13, 2024, the Company ceased operations, and all assets of the Company were transferred to the Purchaser. On May 27, 2025 the Company's board of directors was dissolved.

Further information regarding the Transaction and documents related thereto can be accessed through the website hosted by Crowe MacKay & Company Ltd. in its capacity as proposal trustee for Cloud Canada: https://crowemackayco.ca/project/cloud-diagnostics-canada-ulc/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

