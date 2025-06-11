Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A1J5EY | ISIN: US66737P6007
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation On Next Generation Dendritic Cells for Enhanced Anti-Tumor Treatments

BETHESDA, Md., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) (the "Company" or "NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, announced that Dr. Marnix Bosch, its Chief Technical Officer, will make a presentation on "Next Generation Dendritic Cell Treatments to Improve Anti-Tumor Responses" at the upcoming Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Conference of the New York Academy of Sciences. Dr. Bosch will address certain factors and combinations of factors that may lead to supercharged dendritic cells with enhanced anti-tumor effects.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Logo.

The presentation will take place on Monday, June 16, at 2:50 p.m. The slides will be posted on the Company's website after the presentation.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products that are designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program involves DCVax®-L treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of primary brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company has completed a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax-L for GBM, presented the results in scientific meetings, published the results in JAMA Oncology and submitted a MAA for commercial approval in the UK. The MAA is currently undergoing review. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and plans to pursue Phase II trials this year. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning plans for DCVax® are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks related to delays or uncertainties in regulatory processes and decisions, risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will be viewed as demonstrating safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual plans, results or timelines to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Dave Innes
804-513-6758
dinnes@nwbio.com

Les Goldman
240-234-0059
lgoldman@nwbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325355/5365652/northwest_biotherapeutics__inc__logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northwest-biotherapeutics-announces-upcoming-presentation-on-next-generation-dendritic-cells-for-enhanced-anti-tumor-treatments-302479291.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
