King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC First in the Middle East to Implant AI-Powered Brain-Sensing Device for Treating Neurological Disorders





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark medical achievement, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has become the first institution in the Middle East to successfully implant an AI-powered brain-sensing device designed for the treatment of complex neurological disorders. The breakthrough ushers in a new era of real-time, adaptive neuromodulation therapy, offering renewed hope for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and other movement disorders.

The device utilizes artificial intelligence to continuously monitor the brain's electrical activity, identifying abnormal neural signals and delivering precisely targeted electrical impulses to restore neurological balance. Powered by a closed-loop system, the device automatically adjusts stimulation in real time based on the patient's brain activity, enabling highly responsive, personalized therapy and consistent symptom control throughout the day.

The minimally invasive procedure, typically completed within three to five hours, has shown the potential to reduce patients' reliance on medication by as much as 50%. This cuts down detrimental side effects and enhances patients' autonomy and quality of life. Initial outcomes suggest rapid post-operative recovery and tangible improvements in symptom control within weeks.

This breakthrough reflects the leadership and clinical excellence of KFSHRC's Neuroscience Centre of Excellence, which provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for adult and paediatric neurological cases. The Center leads the region in deep brain stimulation (DBS) for movement disorders, stereotactic EEG for epilepsy, and AI-based diagnostics for cognitive conditions and autism. Through continuous innovation and a patient-centred approach, it is redefining regional standards in neuroscience and setting new benchmarks in precision brain health.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

