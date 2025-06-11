Cam Model Earned Over $3.4 Million Streaming on LiveJasmin -- 3rd Edition of International Cam Model Day Celebrates a New Era of Creator Careers

LiveJasmin marks model appreciation week and 25 years in the industry with new opportunities to empower models on www.cammodelday.com

LUXEMBOURG, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A model earning over $3.4 million in a year from behind a screen might sound like a headline from the future. But today, it's reality-and increasingly common. The third annual International Cam Model Days campaign (June 11-17) shines a spotlight on the people turning independence and authenticity into sustainable careers.

LiveJasmin, world's most-visited premium streaming platform, celebrates this occasion during a year that also marks its 25th anniversary, highlighting a legacy of challenging outdated stereotypes, promoting financial freedom, and supporting personal growth in a still-misunderstood industry.

Breaking the Bias: Cam Models as Entrepreneurs

Cam modeling has long faced societal bias, but LiveJasmin is changing the narrative-showcasing models as professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

MiaVacci, who transitioned from beautician to cam model, says:

"I now make ten times more than I ever did before-I've bought a house, travelled the world, and support my family. Best of all, I enjoy flexibility."

In 2024, LiveJasmin's top-earning model made over $3.4 million, with several others surpassing $1 million. These stories reflect a broader shift in how creative work is valued.

"The positive effect that camming and models have on members' lives is incredible," says Oguz Erkan, LiveJasmin's Chief Product Officer. "Models deserve recognition and we're here to celebrate them as creators and entrepreneurs. That's what this week is about."

New Opportunities to Empower Models

To mark the occasion, LiveJasmin is launching opportunities to help models boost their earnings and visibility:

Fan Club - 80% Revenue Share

A game-changing feature that lets models monetize exclusive content-with one of the highest payout rates in the industry-all within the LiveJasmin ecosystem.

"There's no more need to choose between a cam site or a fan platform," the CPO added. "LiveJasmin now offers the best of both worlds: the power of camming and the freedom of content monetization. We already drive the traffic-now it's just a matter of turning existing members into fans."

$9,000 Income Guarantee, 100% Welcome Bonus

Depending on their location, new models joining LiveJasmin may access the Top Model Academy and Welcome Bonus, subject to terms and conditions.

Learn more: www.cammodelday.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708833/LiveJasmin_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cam-model-earned-over-3-4-million-streaming-on-livejasmin--3rd-edition-of-international-cam-model-day-celebrates-a-new-era-of-creator-careers-302479296.html