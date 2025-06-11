Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - SeoProfy, a leading SEO agency, has launched SearchAnalytics.ai, a new analytics tool, and updated its established LinkChecker.pro backlink monitoring tool.





The enhanced LinkChecker.pro and new SearchAnalytics.ai address specific pain points identified through SeoProfy's work with enterprise clients, including:

Time spent on manual checks and analytics

The need to pay for several platforms to perform an in-depth SEO analysis

Difficulty managing SEO tasks and team members.

The tools have been created with SEO specialists and link builders in mind, taking into account the insights of the company's teams, who have more than a decade of experience in SEO. A recent performance analysis shows that the LinkChecker.pro upgrade reduces manual backlink monitoring time by 75%, speeding up operations and lowering link building costs. SEO specialists also report increased efficiency with SearchAnalytics.ai's ability to analyze 300+ metrics for websites in more than 100 languages and countries.

LinkChecker.pro Receives Major Enhancement with Team Management Features

Building on its established success in professional backlink monitoring, LinkChecker.pro has introduced significant new capabilities that extend beyond traditional link tracking. The enhanced platform now includes comprehensive team management features alongside its automatic monitoring of backlink status.

"We enhanced LinkChecker.pro based on the needs of both our users and our own team," said Andrew Shum, Head of SEO at SeoProfy. "The new team management capabilities help agencies monitor outreach specialist performance and prevent duplicate placements on the same resources, which is a useful addition to the main features of the tool."

SearchAnalytics.ai Enters Market with Next-Generation Competitor Analysis

SeoProfy's newest platform, SearchAnalytics.ai, makes its market debut with advanced analysis capabilities. The platform aggregates data from multiple sources and uses artificial intelligence to analyze over 300 metrics. This allows the tool to create personalized recommendations for better search performance.

Key features of SearchAnalytics.ai include:

Tracking and storing historical changes to see which specific modifications may impact the company's rankings. This competitive intelligence capability allows users to understand successful strategies and adapt them for their company's campaigns.

to see which specific modifications may impact the company's rankings. This competitive intelligence capability allows users to understand successful strategies and adapt them for their company's campaigns. Detailed backlink analysis that can identify hidden or non-indexed links, enabling more accurate budget planning for link building campaigns.

that can identify hidden or non-indexed links, enabling more accurate budget planning for link building campaigns. On-page SEO audit capabilities that examine technical elements, including page loading speed, structured markup, internal linking, image optimization, and metadata problems.

capabilities that examine technical elements, including page loading speed, structured markup, internal linking, image optimization, and metadata problems. Content analysis with NLP and machine learning that suggests improvements and supports over 100 languages.

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is a professional digital marketing agency specializing in advanced search engine optimization strategies. The company serves clients across various industries, providing data-driven solutions that improve organic search performance and digital marketing ROI.

For more information about LinkChecker.pro and SearchAnalytics.ai, visit SeoProfy's official website or contact them at info@seoprofy.com.

