RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Celebrates Rapid Growth and Success in Wholesale Retail Program

RuffleButts continues to expand its wholesale business by partnering with over 1,800 retailers worldwide.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / RuffleButts , the beloved children's clothing brand known for its playful designs and high-quality UPF 50+ swimwear and family matching styles, is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its wholesale retail program. Since January 2024, the company has partnered with 1,815 specialty retail stores globally, reinforcing its strong presence in the boutique space.

With 28 of these partnerships established internationally, RuffleButts is steadily growing its global footprint and bringing its signature styles to more families around the world.

A key driver of this success has been the company's strategic use of Faire's promoted listings, launched in September 2024. Since then, RuffleButts has acquired hundreds of new business accounts through these campaigns alone-marking a 59% increase in new customer acquisition since implementation. In total, 900 new wholesale customers have joined the RuffleButts family since May 2024.

Retailers are not only discovering the brand but are coming back for more. Impressively, 25% of new wholesale customers have already returned to restock their shelves, a strong indicator of both brand satisfaction and customer demand.

Morgan Heifetz, RuffleButts' Wholesale Manager, is excited about the growth they're seeing: "Our wholesale business is growing faster than ever, and the momentum we've experienced on Faire has been truly exponential. It's incredible to see how quickly things are scaling-thanks to our new monthly product drops, strong daily at-once sales, and the ability to prebook upcoming seasonal collections. I'm so excited to see this rapid growth continue and can't wait to dive into all the amazing opportunities ahead!"

You can contact RuffleButts wholesale team directly by visiting their website or you can purchase RuffleButts products online via Faire.com & NuOrder.com .

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

