London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - (The Net-Zero Circle) The "Critical Minerals & Capital - An Exclusive Dialogue" Financial Roundtable took place last week at the Niemeyer Room of the Ouro Minas Hotel during the 2nd Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025, organized by IN-VR and Invest Minas. This invitation-only, strategic session gathered an elite group of financiers, investors, mining operators, government representatives, and technology providers for an in-depth dialogue on accelerating investment flows into Brazil's rapidly growing critical minerals sector.

As Brazil cements its role as a global powerhouse in lithium, nickel, graphite, and other essential minerals, this roundtable offered a unique platform to explore innovative financing solutions and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the critical minerals value chain.

Key themes discussed included:

Innovative financing mechanisms tailored for lithium and critical mineral projects

Challenges and opportunities in early-stage and infrastructure funding

The pivotal role of public-private partnerships and development bank support

ESG-linked finance and sustainability criteria shaping capital allocation

Policy and regulatory frameworks influencing investor confidence

Case studies showcasing successful financing structures in Latin America

Held in a focused and facilitated format, the roundtable encouraged active participant engagement, enabling representatives to share their portfolios, highlight investment priorities, and identify pathways for strategic collaboration.

Prominent participants included representatives from:

UK Export Finance (UKEF)

Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES)

Ministry of Finance (Ministério da Fazenda)

Toronto Stock Exchange

European Investment Bank

UK Government

Mining operators including Pilbara Minerals (PLS), Companhia Brasileira de Lítio (CBL), Atlas Lithium, Perpetual Resources, Spark Energy Minerals, Aclara Resources

Financial institutions such as Banco Safra, Banco do Nordeste, Prisma Capital, Regia Capital, BDMG, YVY Capital, and Ore Investment

-"I'm proud to say that Minas Gerais provides the legal and political stability necessary for sector development." - Ronaldo Barquette, Director of Investment Attraction at Invest Minas;

-"I'm available to collaborate with financial institutions on matters related to mineral rights." - Caio Trivellato, Director at National Mining Agency (ANM);





(Klaus Petersen from Viridis Mining, Ronaldo Barquette from Invest Minas and Guillaume Legaré from Toronto Stock Exchange at the Financial Roundtable)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11338/255261_67162ba3f487a886_001full.jpg

Minas Gerais stands at the heart of Brazil's critical minerals landscape, supported by the region's rich mineral endowments and Brazil's strategic commitment to the global energy transition. This roundtable reinforces Minas Gerais' position as a hub for capital mobilization, innovation, and sustainable mining development.

The Financial Roundtable at the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025 exemplifies the critical role of strategic, high-level collaboration in unlocking investment and accelerating responsible development within Brazil's vital mineral sectors.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About Invest Minas

Invest Minas is the investment promotion agency of Minas Gerais, dedicated to attracting foreign investment and fostering economic development in Brazil's lithium and critical minerals sector.

