Pale Horse Capital Backs Launch of TheCloserAI.com, a Disruptive New AI Sales Enablement Platform Now Live on Shopify

GRANTS PASS, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Pale Horse Capital, a private investment firm with a growing portfolio in AI, defense, biotech, and frontier technologies, has funded the development of TheCloserAI.com , an advanced AI-powered sales enablement platform now live on Shopify, with WordPress integration launching next week.

Positioned as a direct competitor to HelloRep.ai - which raised $8.2 million in September 2024-TheCloserAI.com is already gaining traction with a strong wave of early downloads and adoption. Offering enterprise-grade sales tools at nearly half the cost of leading competitors, the platform is designed to empower teams to close deals faster, smarter, and more consistently.

Core capabilities include:

CRM Integration with tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Pipedrive for seamless pipeline tracking

Custom Persona Training to align AI output with company tone, brand values, and product messaging

Live AI Sales Coaching to guide reps in real time with prompts, responses, and dynamic support

Conversation Intelligence that transcribes and analyzes sales calls for actionable insight and team improvement

Already live and available to Shopify users, TheCloserAI will expand to WordPress users next week, making it one of the most accessible sales AI platforms for online businesses and entrepreneurs. The platform is designed to plug directly into existing workflows, giving users a fast and intuitive way to supercharge their sales processes without the learning curve of traditional enterprise tools.

Pale Horse Capital's similar ventures in the AI sales enablement space have raised between $5 million and $10 million. While a firm representative declined to comment on the exact size of the investment, the backing by Pale Horse - renowned for its investments in AI, biotech, defense, and emerging infrastructure - signals strong confidence in the platform's ability to disrupt the digital sales landscape.

Pale Horse Capital is led by entrepreneur and investor Andrew Hamilton, who is also the founder of Vetr.com and creator of several innovative platforms in the AI and health-tech space. Hamilton has a long-standing reputation for building high-impact companies from the ground up and backing technologies that redefine how industries operate. Under his leadership, Pale Horse Capital continues to identify and accelerate startups positioned to make transformative change in both commercial and consumer-facing sectors.

By delivering high-performance tools at a significantly lower price point, TheCloserAI is democratizing access to sales intelligence - empowering startups and scale-ups to compete on the same level as enterprise players.

For access or more information, visit www.TheCloserAI.com .

About Pale Horse Capital

Pale Horse Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on transformative technologies across AI, defense, biotech, and infrastructure. Founded and led by Andrew Hamilton, Pale Horse Capital partners with visionary founders to accelerate market impact and long-term growth through bold, tech-forward ventures.

Media Contact:

info@palehorsecapital.com

Sara Goldstein

SOURCE: Pale Horse Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pale-horse-capital-backs-launch-of-thecloserai.com-a-disruptive-1038531