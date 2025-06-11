Stronghouse Appoints Troy Baker as Chief Revenue and Operating Officer With Strong Focus on Growth Initiatives

ADDISON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Stronghouse, a national leader in roofing and exterior services, appoints Troy Baker as the company's Chief Revenue and Operating Officer. Baker will be responsible for leading Stronghouse's integrated sales, marketing, and operational strategies across key business lines, including retail, storm response, and national accounts.

Baker brings over 35 years of experience in the building and remodeling industry, including 25 years in senior leadership roles. Most recently, he held sales and marketing positions at SRS Distribution Inc., over a 15-year tenure, he forged national partnerships and expanded programs through strategic initiatives most notably under his leadership as Vice President of National Accounts.

"I'm passionate about building high-performing teams through strong alignment, disciplined execution, and cross-channel growth that spans multiple revenue channels," says Baker. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Stronghouse's continued success and momentum."

Baker's leadership will be key in strengthening and scaling Stronghouse's current portfolio, and his unique perspective across both distribution and operations brings a comprehensive understanding of how to unify local execution with national scale.

"Troy brings deep industry experience and a strong track record of driving results," said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Stronghouse. "As we continue building the premier platform for exterior services, his leadership is instrumental toward our growth goals to diversify and grow the geographies and service lines and ultimately deliver even greater value to our customers."

About Stronghouse

Stronghouse is a best-in-class roofing, siding, window, and exterior service platform, with brands providing high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional service for a nationwide customer base. Stronghouse operates across the United States through its portfolio of premier partner brands - Capital Construction, Infinity Roofing & Siding, Irish Roofing & Exteriors, Linear Roofing & General Contractors, Marshall Building & Remodeling, and Options Exteriors. Establishing itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing platforms in the country, Stronghouse is committed to further expansion through a robust pipeline of new acquisitions, continually enhancing its market presence and service offerings. For more information on Stronghouse, please visit www.stronghousebrands.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. For additional information, please visit https://o2investment.com/.

