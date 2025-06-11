Sedron Appoints Geoff Trukenbrod as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran to drive financial strategy for sustainable waste management innovator.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Sedron, recognized among Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas honorees for its advanced water and waste upcycling solutions, today announced the appointment of Geoff Trukenbrod as Chief Financial Officer. Trukenbrod brings over 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, positioning Sedron for continued growth as it scales its innovative Varcor® system and other sustainable technologies for agricultural, municipal, and industrial customers.

In his role as CFO, Trukenbrod will oversee Sedron's global financial strategy, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and project financing. His proven track record in scaling businesses, securing significant capital, and driving strategic initiatives will support Sedron's mission to transform waste processing into resource recovery. Trukenbrod's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Sedron expands its footprint in sustainable waste management and climate-smart commodity production.

Trukenbrod was most recently CFO at LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA). During his tenure, he led the process to successfully take the company public on NASDAQ in 2023, raising approximately $250 million. Prior to LanzaTech, Trukenbrod held senior operating roles at Aginity, where he served as COO and CFO. Trukenbrod has also held roles including co-founder of Timshel, Chief Financial and Budget Officer of Obama for America, Director and Operating Partner at Granite Creek Partners and Sterling Partners, and Board positions with organizations like SummitSync and Team Rubicon Global. Trukenbrod holds an MBA with honors in Finance and Entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Public Policy and Economics from Hamilton College.

"I'm thrilled to join Sedron at this transformative stage in its journey," said Trukenbrod. "The opportunity to drive financial strategy for a company redefining waste management through cutting-edge technology is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to contributing to Sedron's mission of creating sustainable, climate-smart solutions."

"Geoff's exceptional ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and scale innovative businesses makes him a perfect fit for Sedron," said Peter Janicki, CEO of Sedron. "His leadership will be critical as we accelerate our growth and continue to deliver impactful resource recovery solutions globally."

About Sedron

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced water and waste upcycling technologies. Sedron transforms agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into climate-smart commodities using environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.com.

