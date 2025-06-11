AUSTRALIA-FOUNDED OTHELIA TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS TO U.S. AND NAMES SCOTT GREENBERG EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Alexandra Hooven Appointed Chief Growth Officer, Joining CEO Kate Armstrong-Smith, CTO Joe Couch and Greenberg as Company Moves to Build Story Design and Management Platform for Creative Community

With Early Backing from Lead Investor ALIAVIA Ventures, Othelia's Flagship Tool, Storykeeper, Set for Fall Beta Launch

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia-founded story design and management platform Othelia Technologies has named Emmy Award-winning producer and entrepreneur Scott Greenberg (Bento Box Entertainment) as Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. Greenberg joins the company as both a strategic investor and advisor, and will oversee corporate strategy and industry partnerships as Othelia expands its platform as the foundational layer for story-driven IP management.

Othelia was founded by Sydney-based Chief Executive Officer Kate Armstrong-Smith and Chief Technology Officer Joe Couch, who identified a need among creators and producers for an intelligent digital framework that bridges creative vision and human storytelling to collaborative agentic tools that develop, refine and scale narratives.

As part of its growth strategy, Othelia has expanded to the U.S. with new Los Angeles headquarters that will be run by Alexandra Hooven, who has joined the company as a Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer. She will oversee Othelia's product development and rollout to the creative community in the U.S. and globally.

Othelia's flagship tool, Storykeeper, will launch in beta this Fall. Accessible to individual content creators and studio teams within film, television, social and gaming, its proprietary semantic model treats narrative text as structured data - bringing key story elements such as plot, characters, themes, timelines and world rules into one secure, interconnected platform. As stories grow in size and complexity, Storykeeper tracks all narrative connections, contradictions and cascading revisions across evolving drafts, enabling users with valuable efficiency, real-time control and clear visibility into the shape and scope of their IP.

All creative data housed on Othelia is fully owned and controlled by the user, with no data ever repurposed to train generative models. Users can apply for early access to Storykeeper's beta at Othelia.co.

Over the last year, Storykeeper has been in alpha with a number of major studios and global streamers that have acted as collaborative design partners on the tool. Looking ahead, Othelia will grow into a foundational platform with additional tools that will further facilitate the structuring and management of creative data throughout the entire production lifecycle - from early development to distribution and other forms of post-premiere monetization.

"Throughout my career, I've seen first-hand how the right systems and technology can transform efficient production without compromising creativity," said Greenberg. "In Othelia, Kate and Joe have built a powerful platform that complements the human creativity, intelligence and emotion required for storytelling and worldbuilding. Othelia gives creatives and studios the infrastructure to nurture, scale and protect the asset that audiences care about most - stories; and I'm looking forward to working with them and Alex as we introduce Othelia as an invaluable partner to the industry."

Armstrong-Smith and Couch jointly added, "Everyone wants to create amazing stories, but creative teams still face countless narrative decisions and challenges from idea to distribution, despite increasing digitalisation of production workflows. We're excited about how Storykeeper can help the industry continue to astound audiences with their vision. With Scott's sharp business acumen and Alex's expertise, we're thrilled about Othelia's future as technology and entertainment further converge, spurring even more collaboration and creativity."

"Everyone today is chasing faster creative output - generate a pitch, a scene, a visual. But speed without structure just creates more noise," said Hooven. "The result is a wave of disparate content, with little staying power. What separates enduring stories isn't just craft - it's cohesion, intentionality and the ability to evolve without losing meaning. That's what we're building toward with Othelia and Storykeeper."

Othelia has secured early backing from lead investor ALIAVIA Ventures, a California-based venture capital firm, and a syndicate of angel investors that includes producer Deanne Weir, former Sydney Film Festival Chair and Deputy Chair of Screen Australia, and Clarence Capital Partners, among others.

ABOUT OTHELIA TECHNOLOGIES

Othelia Technologies is a next-gen story design and management platform that assists users in the curation and control of their intellectual property and rights throughout the story creation process - from development, scripts, notes, source materials and storyboards to production. Founded by a team with decades of combined experience in storytelling, production and emerging technology, Othelia is building the creative infrastructure behind the next generation of stories. Its flagship product, Storykeeper, helps creators and producers structure and manage complex narrative worlds - from first draft to multi-title franchise. By treating story as structured data, Othelia and Storykeeper bring clarity, continuity and creative control to even the most ambitious storytelling. The company is based in Los Angeles with offices in Sydney, Australia. More information on Othelia can be found at othelia.co.

About Othelia ' s Co-Founders

Scott Greenberg most recently was Co-Founder and CEO of the Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which was acquired by Fox Entertainment in 2019. There, he oversaw all business and operational facets of the company that produces such programs as "Bob's Burgers" for Fox, Prime Video's hit musical comedy "Hazbin Hotel," "Paradise PD" for Netflix and Apple TV's "Central Park," among others. Greenberg also co-founded and served as CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), which marked Fox Corporation's entrance into the next-gen space. Moreover, he spearheaded Bento Box's international expansion by partnering with Melbourne-based Princess Pictures to launch Princess Bento Studio and crafting a multi-year production services agreement with Dublin-based Boulder Media.

Before launching Bento Box in 2009, Greenberg was President and Chief Operating Officer of Film Roman and Executive Vice President of Production at Starz Media. In these roles, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of Film Roman, including its content development, production services, original production, distribution and brand management. He is a member of The Producers Guild of America, The Television Academy and Young Presidents' Organization.

Prior to Othelia, Kate Armstrong-Smith was an award-winning creative producer and dramaturg with two decades of experience in cultural strategy and media asset management. Her career spans film, television, theatre and digital media, during which she pioneered new formats of content storytelling working with international institutions, including the Sydney Festival, National Opera de France, Adelaide Arts Festival, TEDxSydney, Sydney Opera House and the ABC. Her audience development programs won the Ruby Award and earned her a Churchill Fellowship from The Winston Churchill Trust, which led her to devise cultural programs with National Theatre of Britain, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Gare des Mines Paris, St. Ann's Warehouse and LACMA. She holds an MBA in Screen Business from the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), where she developed her thesis on the protection and valuation of cultural IP.

Joe Couch is a trailblazer in narrative complexity, redefining long-form storytelling and innovative storyworld design. He has advised top studios and production companies on their development challenges and collaborated with new media and gaming companies on interactive narratives, presenting his groundbreaking insights at such prestigious venues as the Sydney Opera House. With experience in global management consulting, he has helped blue-chip companies navigate the transition to Digital 2.0. As a virtual reality engineer, Couch developed the calibration algorithm for the world's largest panoramic VR camera at the time. He began his career as one of the youngest directors at the Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir St. Theatre, where he brought fresh, personal interpretations to classic plays.

Most recently, Alexandra Hooven served as Director of Product Strategy at BCL, where she worked closely with Greenberg. There, she led the development of Tubi's Stubios platform and oversaw product strategy for Fox's Verify Tool, a blockchain protocol for AI usage rights and content authentication. Additionally, she spearheaded partnerships with leading AI content creation technology companies, driving innovation and positioning Fox as an early adopter of transformative technologies. Before that, she was at Rally, the web3 platform that enabled artists to launch their own social tokens and build digital economies, for which Hooven served as the primary liaison for global talent agencies, record labels and cultural entities. Hooven also was the inaugural hire for United Talent Agency's Culture and Entertainment division, where she spearheaded program development and forged media and talent partnerships with Google, Lyft and LinkedIn.

