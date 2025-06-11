Visterra Landscape Group Ranked Back-to-Back Winner of Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Lawn and Landscape surveyed employees on corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits and overall engagement.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced it has been named a repeat winner of Lawn & Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping, recognizing best-in-class workplace culture, benefits, employee satisfaction, communications, resources, training, pay and overall engagement; winners will be recognized July 23, at Lawn and Landscape's Top 100 Executive Summit and Awards at Caeser's Palace in Las Vegas.

Participating companies entered a two-part process. The first component, 25 percent of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part surveyed and measured the employee experience, worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine final rankings.

"It's no surprise we once again received such quality and professional entries for this contest, says Brian Horn, editor, Lawn & Landscape magazine. "It's a testament to the number of excellent companies in the green industry. These are companies that focus on creating positive work environments and providing great customer service."

"Workplace awards are extra noteworthy as that they validate and authenticate the experience of our most essential company asset: our people. I couldn't be more proud of our team for being awarded this special industry honor for the past two consecutive years," said Visterra President and CEO Alan Handley. "We take particular pride in growing as a family of partner companies where all voices are heard, hard work is rewarded, safety remains paramount and our culture shines in attracting and retaining top talent."

To be considered, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have 50 percent or more of revenue coming from landscaping services, which includes maintenance, chemical lawn care, irrigation, design/build, hardscapes, tree care and interior landscaping, landscape lighting

Be a publicly or privately held business

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business

Be based in the U.S. or Canada

Have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the U.S. or Canada

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Be willing to be featured in Lawn & Landscape magazine in print and/or online, if your company ranks on the Best Landscape and Lawn Care Companies to Work For lists.

Visterra continues to grow organically and through acquisition, partnering with three landscape service providers to-date in 2025, and eight since the company's founding in 2022. Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com, or visit https://www.vlgllc.com/grow-with-us/.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, sweeping and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the 30 largest landscape service providers and 12th largest snow and ice removal companies in North America. Visterra is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' safety excellence awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, well-being and dynamic career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping and Cru Cutters serving the Midwest. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

