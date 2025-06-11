Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - RUMBLE RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RB) (the "Company" or "Rumble"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, executed on June 10, 2025, whereby it can acquire a 70% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Property"), which is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 10 kilometres west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine that currently hosts a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 702 Mt of 0.24% Copper.

The Property is interpreted to host potential for the identification of one or more Copper - Gold Alkalic Porphyry occurrences similar in age and deposit type to those hosting the Copper Mountain mine. The Property comprises two mineral tenures, totaling approximately 2,355 hectares (5,819 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt.

In order to acquire a 70% interest in the Property, the Company must pay $25,000 and issue 1,000,000 units to the owners at a deemed price of $0.10 per unit upon regulatory approval. Each unit will consist of one common share and one two-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the owner to purchase an additional common share of the Company for $0.10. The units will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from issuance. In order to exercise the option, the Company must make additional cash payments totalling $305,000 over three years and incur a minimum of $3,990,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over five years, including $40,000 by December 31, 2025. The Company may purchase half of the 2% NSR royalty for a one-time payment of $2,000,000. The Company is obligated to make advance NSR payments to the owners of $100,000 per year commencing after the option is exercised.

Private Placement

The Company further announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one two-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.10. The Company intends to offer up to 4,700,000 of the Units under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption contained in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106. The common shares comprising the Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. However, the warrants comprising the Units, and shares issuable upon the exercise of the warrants, will be subject to a 60-day contractual hold period. The Company will use proceeds from the private placement for funding the acquisition and exploration on the Wilmac Project, an application to have its shares quoted in the United States on OTC Markets, and for general working capital.

An offering document related to this proposed private placement will be made available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches without a minimum offering.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Qualified Persons

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the WILMAC Property, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Mr. Walker is not Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rumble Resources:

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option and the noted financing. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

