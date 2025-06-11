Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Centurion One Capital is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its 6th Annual LA Summit, held from June 2nd to June 5th at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. This year's summit marked the firm's most dynamic gathering to date, uniting a group of influential CEOs, visionary founders, global investors, and strategic partners for four days of purposeful engagement, powerful conversations, and premier hospitality.

Set against the backdrop of the famed "Pink Palace," the summit featured an elevated program of high-impact networking, thought leadership, and immersive experiences designed to foster lasting relationships and spark long-term value creation. From the moment guests arrived on the red carpet to the final toast, every detail was crafted to deliver substance with style.

"Each year, our goal is to raise the bar," said Kia Besharat, Executive Chairman of Centurion One Capital. "This year's guest list was our most high caliber yet, and the outcomes speak for themselves - partnerships were struck, powerful conversations took shape, and strong momentum was built in more ways than one."

Event highlights included:

Welcome reception on the rooftop of the Waldorf Astoria, where guests gathered for cocktails, culinary bites, and sweeping views of the city skyline. The atmosphere was refined, the service impeccable, a perfect prelude to an extraordinary week.

VIP lunch at Avra Beverly Hills sponsored by ARES Capital Markets Group, where guests enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine and networking in a relaxed setting.

A high-adrenaline private shooting session at The Range LA sponsored by Card One International, curated for an elite subset of participants in a high-performance, tactical setting.

A private luxury suite experience at Dodger Stadium hosted by Lucosky Brookman, bringing together guests for an exciting night of networking culminating in a Dodgers win against the Mets.

CEO / Founder dinner at Hotel Bel-Air hosted by Lucosky Brookman. Set in a sophisticated and serene environment, this intimate gathering brought together influential leaders for insightful dialogue, strategic connections, and a memorable dining experience in one of Los Angeles' most distinguished settings.

Grand Havana Room hosted by Specialty Car Collection where guests enjoyed premium cigars and engaged in conversations over hand-crafted cocktails. Guests were also delighted by the VIP transportation that was arranged, which included a fleet of vehicles that included the iconic Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Urus, and more.

A VIP finale dinner with a full buyout of The Penthouse at Mastro's Steakhouse Beverly Hills, closing the summit on a high note with an evening of live entertainment, fine dining, celebration and connection.

Centurion One Capital would like to extend its sincere thanks to all guests, panelists, and sponsors who made the summit an outstanding success.

Looking Ahead:

Following the success of this year's event, Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce the return of its 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, taking place at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel on Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025. More details to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

