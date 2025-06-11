With the addition of Blueprint Technologies, Sigma further expands its robust network of partners delivering top-tier, high-impact solutions for customers

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced a new strategic partnership with Blueprint Technologies, a leader in data intelligence solutions. The partnership will focus on delivering high-impact data solutions for joint customers, particularly within the Databricks ecosystem.

Blueprint Technologies is a data intelligence solution integrator and ISV that helps organizations modernize their data estates, implement advanced analytics, and optimize cloud and platform performance. As an integrator, Blueprint delivers end-to-end solutions across data engineering, AI, governance, and FinOps, often leveraging its own accelerators to reduce time to value. As an ISV, Blueprint offers scalable software products that provide data observability, cost management, and GenAI-powered automation to drive operational efficiency and business insight. Together, Sigma and Blueprint Technologies will empower data and business teams to more rapidly turn cloud data into real-time insights without code using Sigma's spreadsheet-native interface and Blueprint's proven implementation strategies.

"Blueprint Technologies brings a rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on technical depth, especially when it comes to delivering on the full promise of Databricks," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Their ability to translate complex data environments into scalable, real-time solutions aligns perfectly with Sigma's mission to make cloud data accessible to every decision-maker. Together, we're helping customers build powerful data apps, apply AI directly to their analytics, and unlock real-time insights across the enterprise."

As companies increasingly adopt data mesh frameworks to support decentralized data ownership and scale analytics across the enterprise, the combination of Blueprint Technologies' architecture expertise and Sigma's live, spreadsheet-native cloud analytics platform offers a powerful path to governed, self-service insights without compromising on security or performance.

"Sigma's ability to bring governed self-service analytics directly to business users is a perfect complement to the data mesh environments we build on Databricks," said Ryan Neal, President and CEO of Blueprint Technologies. "We're proud to partner with Sigma to help customers move from siloed data to trusted, actionable intelligence-faster than ever."

To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating analytics, automation, and collaboration, visit Sigma, the 2025 Databricks Business Intelligence Partner of the Year, at Booth #606 at the Data AI Summit in San Francisco, June 9-12. To learn more about Blueprint's solutions and accelerators, visit Blueprint, the Databricks Unity Catalog Partner of the Year, at booth F708 and at the Blueprint Lounge on the Expo Floor.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611595124/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com