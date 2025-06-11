Prime Numbers: PrimeStaking Surpasses $6 Million TVL Becoming XDC Networks Largest Staking Protocol

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Prime Numbers Labs announced that PrimeStaking, its liquid-staking platform built for the XDC Network, has surpassed USD 6 million in Total Value Locked (TVL). This milestone positions PrimeStaking as the largest staking protocol on the XDC Network and among the top three decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the chain by assets secured.



"Liquid staking unlocks XDC's full potential!" said Arturo Cantera, Founder of Prime Numbers Labs. "With a yield-bearing token that remains fully liquid, PrimeStaking completes the core infrastructure layer that, alongside PrimeFi lending and upcoming XDC-native stablecoins, delivers a capital-efficient DeFi stack for everyone building on XDC."

Since launch, PrimeStaking has demonstrated accelerating momentum, with TVL growing at double-digit rates month-over-month. The platform has gained strong traction among users seeking native XDC yields without the constraints of lock-ups.

PrimeStaking's smart contracts have undergone a complete audit by QuillAudits, and the $psXDC token contract is verified on XDCScan, ensuring transparency and on-chain integrity. For every 1 XDC staked, users receive 1 $psXDC, allowing them to earn masternode rewards while maintaining liquidity and participating across the broader XDC DeFi ecosystem.

PrimeStaking also serves as a foundational component of Prime Numbers Labs' expanding DeFi roadmap. It integrates with PrimeFi, the platform's first lending and borrowing protocol, and will also plug into upcoming XDC-denominated stablecoin pools. These integrations will enhance capital efficiency by enabling $psXDC to be used as collateral without forfeiting staking rewards. They will also deepen liquidity across the ecosystem and strengthen the XDC Network's validator security through increased staking activity.

About Prime Numbers Labs

Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain R&D studio building an omnichain DeFi ecosystem. Its flagship products include PrimeStaking, the first and largest liquid-staking protocol on XDC; PrimePort, the earliest and most active NFT marketplace on the network; and PrimeFi, a cross-chain lending protocol powered by LayerZero and Stargate that enables users to deposit assets on one network and borrow against them on another.

Supported by partners such as the XDC Network, LayerZero, and Chainlink, Prime Numbers Labs is dedicated to creating inclusive, secure, and interoperable DeFi infrastructure. The ecosystem's utility token, PRFI, powers governance and fee-sharing across all Prime Numbers products.

