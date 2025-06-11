Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 22:14 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prime Numbers: PrimeStaking Surpasses $6 Million TVL Becoming XDC Networks Largest Staking Protocol

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Prime Numbers Labs announced that PrimeStaking, its liquid-staking platform built for the XDC Network, has surpassed USD 6 million in Total Value Locked (TVL). This milestone positions PrimeStaking as the largest staking protocol on the XDC Network and among the top three decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the chain by assets secured.


"Liquid staking unlocks XDC's full potential!" said Arturo Cantera, Founder of Prime Numbers Labs. "With a yield-bearing token that remains fully liquid, PrimeStaking completes the core infrastructure layer that, alongside PrimeFi lending and upcoming XDC-native stablecoins, delivers a capital-efficient DeFi stack for everyone building on XDC."

Since launch, PrimeStaking has demonstrated accelerating momentum, with TVL growing at double-digit rates month-over-month. The platform has gained strong traction among users seeking native XDC yields without the constraints of lock-ups.

PrimeStaking's smart contracts have undergone a complete audit by QuillAudits, and the $psXDC token contract is verified on XDCScan, ensuring transparency and on-chain integrity. For every 1 XDC staked, users receive 1 $psXDC, allowing them to earn masternode rewards while maintaining liquidity and participating across the broader XDC DeFi ecosystem.

PrimeStaking also serves as a foundational component of Prime Numbers Labs' expanding DeFi roadmap. It integrates with PrimeFi, the platform's first lending and borrowing protocol, and will also plug into upcoming XDC-denominated stablecoin pools. These integrations will enhance capital efficiency by enabling $psXDC to be used as collateral without forfeiting staking rewards. They will also deepen liquidity across the ecosystem and strengthen the XDC Network's validator security through increased staking activity.

About Prime Numbers Labs
Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain R&D studio building an omnichain DeFi ecosystem. Its flagship products include PrimeStaking, the first and largest liquid-staking protocol on XDC; PrimePort, the earliest and most active NFT marketplace on the network; and PrimeFi, a cross-chain lending protocol powered by LayerZero and Stargate that enables users to deposit assets on one network and borrow against them on another.

Supported by partners such as the XDC Network, LayerZero, and Chainlink, Prime Numbers Labs is dedicated to creating inclusive, secure, and interoperable DeFi infrastructure. The ecosystem's utility token, PRFI, powers governance and fee-sharing across all Prime Numbers products.

For more inquiries, please contact press@primenumbers.xyz.

Media Contact
Organization: Prime Numbers
Contact Person Name: Farhana Meghami
Website: https://primenumbers.xyz
Email: press@primenumbers.xyz
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Prime Numbers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/primestaking-surpasses-6-million-tvl-becoming-xdc-networks-largest-st-1038577

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.