DJ Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting

ABIVAX Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting 11-Jun-2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting PARIS, France, June 11, 2025, 10:00 p.m. CEST - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq - ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, held its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 6, 2025 (the "General Meeting"), which was chaired by Ms. Sylvie Grégoire Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abivax ("Board"). The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board, and particularly the financial statements for the 2024 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board related to financial transactions. The shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Sylvie Grégoire as Chairman and the appointment of Dominik Höchli, MD as a Board member. Details of the vote results will be available on the Company's website (www.abivax.com). ***** About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX. Contacts: Abivax Investor Relations Patrick Malloy patrick.malloy@abivax.com +1 847 987 4878 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250611_Abivax_PR_AGM Results 2025 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ABIVAX 5, Rue de La Baume 75008 Paris France E-mail: info@abivax.de Internet: www.abivax.de ISIN: FR0012333284 Euronext Ticker: ABVX AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2153924 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2153924 11-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

