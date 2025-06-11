Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 16:30
6,660 Euro
-0,15 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,71022:44
6,5606,68021:59
Dow Jones News
11.06.2025 22:33 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting

DJ Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting 

ABIVAX 
Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting 
11-Jun-2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Abivax Announces Results of its June 6, 2025 Annual General Meeting 
 
  
 
PARIS, France, June 11, 2025, 10:00 p.m. CEST - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq - ABVX) 
("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the 
body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory 
diseases, held its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 6, 2025 (the "General Meeting"), which was chaired by 
Ms. Sylvie Grégoire Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abivax ("Board"). 
 
  
 
The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board, and particularly the financial statements for 
the 2024 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the 
directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board related to financial transactions. 
 
  
 
The shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Sylvie Grégoire as Chairman and the appointment of Dominik 
Höchli, MD as a Board member. 
 
  
 
Details of the vote results will be available on the Company's website (www.abivax.com). 
  
 
  
 
***** 
  
 
About Abivax 
 
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural 
regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France 
and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the 
treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at 
www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX. 
 
  
 
Contacts: 
 
Abivax Investor Relations 
 
Patrick Malloy 
 
patrick.malloy@abivax.com 
 
+1 847 987 4878 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20250611_Abivax_PR_AGM Results 2025 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2153924 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2153924 11-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
