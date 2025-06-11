UREVO Announces Skiing Champion Brothers as Brand Ambassadors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / UREVO, a global sports and wellness brand, has announced New Zealand freestyle skiers Luca Harrington and Ben Harrington as brand ambassadors for its range of smart fitness products, including smart treadmills and smart massagers. Through this collaboration, UREVO aims to highlight the importance of athletic recovery and jointly promote the attitude of healthy living and the spirit of self-challenge.

Freestyle Excellence: The Harrington Brothers

As Olympic-level competitors facing intensive training and physical exertion, the Harrington brothers bring authenticity and credibility to UREVO's wellness mission.

Ben Harrington, born in 2001, 2022 Winter Olympian, North America Cup Champion, X Games Competitor, 5th place at 2023 World Championships.

His younger brother, Luca Harrington, born in 2003, is a rising talent in freestyle skiing, specializing in slopestyle and big air events. He secured the Crystal Globe in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup for Big Air in the 2024-25 season and has achieved podium finishes at both the X Games and World Championships.

Given their experience with high-intensity training, altitude challenges, and post-competition recovery, Ben and Luca serve as representative users of UREVO's wellness devices. Their participation reflects the increasing demand among athletes for accessible, data-informed tools that support effective recovery both on and off the field.

UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill

The UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill is designed to accommodate both home and professional office settings, combining compact construction with practical functionality. Equipped with a dual brushless motor system, it delivers up to 2.5HP of power-while maintaining a low operational noise level of 45dB. To support more efficient training, the CyberPad incorporates MegaLift incline technology, allowing up to a 14% gradient.

The device features a 6.4-inch (16.3 cm) slim profile, making it compatible with most office desks and reducing spatial interference. An open-front design and 100cm walking area aim to provide a comfortable walking experience while performing desk-based tasks. In addition, the CyberPad connects with the UREVO App, enabling users to monitor workout metrics such as time, distance, and calories in real time, as well as access trend data over weekly, monthly, and annual periods.

This model reflects UREVO's ongoing focus on integrating mobility into daily routines, particularly in office environments where maintaining activity levels can be challenging.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Massager

For professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Massager offers a more robust therapy system designed to replicate physiotherapy-level treatments. Priced at $799.99, this device features an advanced Matrix Airbag Design that targets five overlapping compression zones, working to improve circulation and relieve deep muscle tension.

The device offers six massage modes, eight pressure levels (80-220 mmHg), and three plantar heat levels. These components work in synergy to deliver high-intensity recovery after sports like skiing, mountaineering, marathon running, and tennis.

The Recovery Massager integrates seamlessly with the UREVO App, using AI to assess the leg's muscle state and recommend personalized recovery parameters. Users can select massage durations from 10 to 35 minutes, depending on schedule and need. Its 5,000mAh battery supports up to 240 minutes of wireless use and charges via USB-C.

Together, these devices represent a broader trend in integrating digital tools with physical wellness practices, offering users customized experiences based on personal data and lifestyle needs.

With the endorsement of Ben and Luca Harrington, UREVO steps into a new phase of global visibility, where technology, therapy, and athletic performance converge to empower users with actionable insights and real results.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness technology, committed to developing intelligent wellness solutions that support healthy and active lifestyles. The brand aims to empower individuals with tools that blend digital intelligence and biomechanical understanding to promote efficient recovery and everyday well-being.

