Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received today from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic the official Terms of Reference ("ToR") for the Company's Romero gold-copper-silver project (the "Romero Project").

This marks a significant milestone, initiating the final phase of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") process required to obtain an environmental license for the future development of the proposed underground mine.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest, commented:

"Receiving the Terms of Reference is a pivotal step in the responsible development of our Romero Project. This document confirms the project's Category A classification under environmental law and allows us to formally launch a comprehensive environmental study. Its issuance is a clear recognition of the project's quality and the Dominican government's commitment to advancing Romero."

GoldQuest is also pleased to announce that AECOM, a globally recognized environmental consulting firm, has been selected to lead the EIA process for the Romero Project. AECOM's global experience and track record align with GoldQuest's commitment to exceed local environmental and social requirements by applying international best practices.

In addition to AECOM, GoldQuest will engage a multidisciplinary team of licensed Dominican environmental professionals to support the preparation of the EIA in accordance with the issued ToR.

Frank Balint, Chairman of GoldQuest, added:

"We believe Romero has the potential to become a model modern mining operation in the Dominican Republic, delivering substantial economic benefits to local communities and the country, while protecting the environment through best-in-class practices."

The Romero Project, located in San Juan Province, is a proposed underground mine designed to produce a copper concentrate containing gold and silver, using conventional processing methods. The project will incorporate state-of-the-art technology in both its mining and processing facilities to ensure operational efficiency, safety, and environmental performance. The Romero Project also includes an extensive infrastructure plan, encompassing the development of an access road, a processing plant, a filtered tailings storage facility, and a 69 kV power line connection to the national grid.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

