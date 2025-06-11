New to The Street's Featured Client Skip Barber Racing School and Griiip Launch Game-Changing Tech Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Motorsport Training

Drive to Thrive

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Skip Barber Racing School, North America's premier racing instruction program, and Griiip, a global motorsport data technology innovator, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring cutting-edge data analytics, live insights, and digital coaching tools to the world of driver development, both on and off the track.

Through the integration of Griiip's proprietary GriiipPerformance and GriiipLive platforms, the collaboration introduces an immersive, fully connected training and fan engagement ecosystem across Skip Barber's racing and sim racing programs.

"This collaboration with Griiip marks an exciting evolution for all our programs," said Michael Berg, CFO, Skip Barber Racing School. "The ability to offer every student and instructor a seamless, data-rich experience will elevate our training, create more value for our customers, and allow us to stay connected with students between track days."

Key Features & Benefits:

Connected Racing Fleet: Beginning with formula cars, IturanMOB hardware will stream real-time telemetry and video to the Griiip Cloud for instant analysis and feedback.

AI-Powered Coaching: Actionable insights, personalized guidance, and seamless data-video integration for drivers and instructors.

Centralized Digital Profiles: All session data, video, and analytics in one place, across track and sim.

Performance Benchmarking: Tools to track progress, identify growth areas, and compare against peers.

Fan Tools: Second-Screen Engagement (GriiipLive) enables fans to follow races with enriched live data and insights.

Griiip CEO Tamir Plachinsky added, "We're proud to partner with a brand as iconic as Skip Barber. Together, we're setting a new standard for motorsport education: smarter, more connected, and more accessible for both drivers and fans."

Implementation has already begun with GriiipLive deployed in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and iRacing Sim Series, while GriiipPerformance is being integrated into Skip Barber's Long Island simulator center for year-round training capabilities.

As motorsport embraces a data-driven future, Skip Barber and Griiip are leading the charge, empowering the next generation of drivers with professional-grade tools previously reserved for elite teams.

About Griiip

Griiip is redefining motorsport intelligence with advanced analytics and AI-powered tools. Its GriiipLive and GriiipPerformance platforms transform raw data into real-time insights and engaging experiences for drivers, teams, fans, and media, across both real-world and virtual racing.

About Skip Barber Racing School

Celebrating our 50th anniversary, Skip Barber Racing School is the most recognized name in driver training and racing instruction in North America. Thousands of professional and amateur drivers have launched their careers through its programs, spanning high-performance driving to professional racing series.

