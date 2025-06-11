Gayle Espinosa Joins KeyState in Newly Created Chief Financial Officer Role

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / KeyState, a leading provider of portfolio management, solar tax credit investments, captive insurance solutions, and entity management services for community banks and corporate clients, announced today the appointment of Gayle Espinosa as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the newest member of the firm's executive leadership committee.

With more than two decades of experience in accounting and corporate finance, Gayle brings deep expertise in financial strategy and regulatory compliance to KeyState. She most recently served as Managing Director and Corporate Controller at TCW, a global asset management firm with $195 billion in assets under management, where she led corporate and technical accounting as well as financial and SEC reporting. In her new role, Gayle will oversee KeyState's corporate accounting and finance teams, as well as all client accounting functions - which includes the accounting team responsible for SOLCAP, KeyState's renewable energy tax credit fund platform.

"We're excited to add the CFO role as we move into KeyState's next stage of growth," said Josh Miller, CEO of KeyState. "Gayle is a proven leader with the experience and judgment to oversee all facets of our financial operations - from budgeting and forecasting to reporting and risk management - and we're thrilled to have her on board as we continue to scale."

"I'm excited to join KeyState at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Gayle Espinosa. "It's a unique opportunity to join KeyState's executive leadership team and help strengthen the foundation of this dynamic, fast-growing company and support its mission of delivering innovative financial solutions to community banks and corporate clients."

About KeyState

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. KeyState manages over $20 billion in bond portfolios for community banks, and our SOLCAP solar tax credit platform has raised and deployed over $500 million in tax credit investments. Founded in 1991, KeyState serves over 140 community banks and over 200 companies across the country. Based in Las Vegas, NV, KeyState has additional offices in Wilmington, DE; Denver, CO; and Burlington, VT.

Visit?www.key-state.com?for more information.

